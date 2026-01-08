Bergman takes command of the 434th ARW

Photo By Master Sgt. Benjamin Mota | Major Gen. Paul Fast, 4th Air Force commander, presents the 434th Air Refueling Wing flag to Col. Jon Bergman as the colonel assumes command of the wing at Grissom Air Reserve, Base, Ind., Jan. 11, 2026. Also pictured is Chief Master Sgt. Noel Price, 434th ARW command chief, who took part in the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ben Mota) see less | View Image Page

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. – Colonel Jon Bergman assumed command of the 434th Air Refueling Wing during a ceremony at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Jan. 11, 2026.

Major Gen. Paul Fast, 4th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, formally placing Bergman in position to command the 434th ARW. In attendance were 434th ARW Citizen Airmen, Bergman’s family, Indiana State Representatives and other guests.

“Colonel Bergman, as you take the guidon today, know that you inherit a wing with a proud legacy and a strong future,” said Fast. “The 434th Air Refueling Wing is ready, capable, and well positioned for what lies ahead.”

During his visit, Fast received a tour of Grissom ARB, and in his remarks, he spoke highly of Bergman’s leadership qualities and his understanding of the Air Force Reserves.

“Jon is a command pilot with more than 5,000 flight hours and over 325 combat hours across a wide range of aircraft,” explained Fast. “That experience brings credibility, perspective and trust. It’s precisely what we need to lead the 434th going forward.”

Bergman brings with him 32 years of service, beginning his military career by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1993. In addition to his extensive history across the military, Bergman has a personal connection with the Midwest, growing up only two hours away in Anna, Ohio, making Grissom somewhat of a homecoming for him.

“Colonel Bergman believes leadership is about people,” said Fast. “He believes in trusting Airmen to lead, to learn and to grow. He knows the Air Force Reserves is a team sport, built on responsibility and mutual respect.”

In his previous role Bergman was commander of the 512th Operations Group, Dover Air Force Base, Del., where he ensured that every operational unit attached to the group was trained, equipped and ready to execute the mission.

“In the past three months of being here at Grissom, this is what I’ve seen.” said Bergman. “The people are amazing and absolutely top-notch, and the planes, buildings, firetrucks are no different. I go home and I gush to my wife about how awesome this place is, and none of that happens without your hard work.”

In his speech, Bergman also spoke about his leadership style, establishing his expectations for 434th ARW. Bergman stressed that each Airman needs to focus on leadership and readiness to be combat effective and mission ready.

“Future squadron, group and wing commanders & senior enlisted leaders are in this hangar,” said Bergman, speaking to the crowd. “Take interest in them, encourage them, and mentor them. Make sure they are completing their training and preparing for the future.”

Bergman also spoke to the 434th ARW Airmen about the importance of taking care of yourself, your family and your fellow wingmen.

“We are a family; maybe as dysfunctional as any other, none of us are perfect…give grace and support to our fellow Airman,” concluded Bergman. “We have overcome some recent tough times and no doubt more are on the way, but we will overcome them together. Take care of each other & take care of yourselves.”

The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.