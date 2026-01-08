Total Force mobility leaders collaborate on readiness priorities at Winter Phoenix Rally

Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, and his spouse, Becky, hosted Winter Phoenix Rally here, Jan 7-8, 2026. During the two-day gathering senior leaders and spouses from across the active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve collaborated on shared priorities focused on readiness, modernization, warrior culture and taking care of Airmen.

Largely a progress review from last summer’s gathering, the major commands have put several priorities to the test during multiple large-scale operations, validating advances in several capabilities as well as lessons learned.

“We built on the last Rally to continue to move the ball forward together,” said Lamontagne. “The skill, precision and guts of this Total Force team is second-to-none and you always rise to the occasion.

The first day’s agenda focused discussion on the Command’s “Airmen” and “Commitment” priorities including family resilience, military and civilian force development and an update from the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center. The forum also discussed updates on units of action and AMC’s digital transformation journey.

On the second day, senior leaders from across the Air National Guard and Reserve components joined AMC leaders for a deeper dive on the “Mission” priority. Lt. Gen. John Healy, Air Force Reserve Command commander, used his opening comments to highlight recent advancements in establishing “predictable, repeatable and sustainable access” to the Air Reserve Component, a key theme from Phoenix Rally 2025.

Accounting for the lessons learned identified at the last Rally, the commands successfully executed another involuntary mobilization of the Air Force Reserve this Fall using a predictable and coordinated model. The regular access significantly increases long-term readiness and integration across the Total Force.

AMC leaders also provided updates on the mobility modernization strategy grounded on viability of the fleet, connectivity and survivability.

“You are a huge asymmetric advantage for this nation,” said Lamontagne. “The successes we’ve had over the past year is credit to this Total Force team.”

