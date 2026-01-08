Photo By Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir | Lt. Col. Nicole Fink, 920th Mission Support Group commander, presents the guidon to...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir | Lt. Col. Nicole Fink, 920th Mission Support Group commander, presents the guidon to Maj. Michael Ingram, incoming 920th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2026. The assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commanding officer to another; symbolized through the passing of a guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir) see less | View Image Page

920th Logistics Readiness Squadron holds assumption of command Your browser does not support the audio element.

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Maj. Michael Ingram took command of the 920th Logistics Readiness Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony here January 10, 2026.



The assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commanding officer to another, symbolized through the passing of a guidon.



Ingram entered the Air Force after commissioning from the reserve officer training program at the University of Central Florida. He earned his master’s degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology in Logistics and Supply Chain Management where he researched the impacts of weapon system sustainment on aircraft availability. He has held a variety of positions from squadron, major command, numbered air force and headquarters level.



“I promise to lead boldly with clear direction and vision, aligned to our wing’s directives, to ensure the 920th Logistics Readiness Squadron is ready to respond the way our nation expects. I will be transparent, show the appreciation and respect you deserve, and demand that we live by our core values,” said Ingram.



Lt. Col. Nicole Fink, 920th Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony and passed the guidon to Ingram, officially appointing him as the squadron commander.



The 920th Rescue Wing is Air Force Reserve Command’s only combat search and rescue wing, whose mission is to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel.