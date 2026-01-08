National Guard’s only B-2 wing gets new commander

Photo By Senior Airman Samuel AlNimri | U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Charles Hausman, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, left, passes the 131st Bomb Wing guidon to Col. Matthew Howard, incoming 131st Bomb Wing commander command during a change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, January 9, 2026. Howard previously served as the wing deputy commander and has more than 23 years of experience in the fighter and bomber communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Samuel Al-Nimri) see less | View Image Page

The 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, held a change of command ceremony to welcome its newly appointed commander at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 9, 2026.

Maj. Gen. Charles Hausman, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, presided over the ceremony, during which Col. Jared Kennish relinquished command of the 131st Bomb Wing to Col. Matthew Howard.

An Air Force wing’s change of command is a significant milestone. Alongside distinguished guests, many former 131st commanders attended the event in support of the monumental mission and responsibility which falls to each who command this prestigious wing.

The 131st is the National Guard’s only nuclear flying wing, and is a total force partner in the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber mission at Whiteman AFB. It is additionally responsible for air operations command and control support for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command from Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station in St. Louis. Those Missouri Guardsmen ensure relevant full-spectrum readiness to execute national defense today, and are always ready to provide civil support across Missouri and the homeland during natural disaster or times of emergency.

“Today we celebrate the exceptional leadership of Col. Kennish, and we welcome Col. Howard to this pivotal role,” Hausman said. “Under Col. Kennish’s command, the 131st Bomb Wing executed historic operations including the largest B-2 combat strikes in history, which crippled adversary capabilities in both Yemen and Iran.”

While under the leadership of Col. Kennish, the wing accomplished several crucial missions. In 2025 alone, the wing was instrumental in supporting operations Midnight Hammer, Rough Rider, and Poseidon Archer, striking Iranian nuclear infrastructure and Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen used to threaten vessels throughout the Red Sea region.

Col. Kennish has led the more than 1200 Missouri Guard Airmen who comprise the wing since early 2023. He asserts that the Total Force Integration (TFI) of the wing is the best it has ever been.

Since its adoption, the TFI concept has been used to leverage the unique capabilities and experience of the active duty, Guard, and Reserve components for more efficient and effective operations. This promotes a seamless integration among the various facets of the force that demonstrates the superiority of the United States Air Force.

“There is not a single mission set in this wing that couldn’t be called upon at a moment’s notice,” Kennish said. “In the last couple of years alone you’ve all done more in a short period of time than most wings have done in modern history. I couldn’t be more proud of this unit, and you just keep it coming.”

Kennish lauded the wing’s Airmen with a robust list of recent successful B-2 missions, and he credited them with the success of each historic operation and crucial exercise. What followed was the passing of the guidon from the former to the current commander.

A simple passing of the 131st’s guidon transferred the weight of command to Howard, who accepted his responsibility with alacrity.

No stranger to a high operational tempo, Howard started his military career as a fighter pilot, in the F-15 Eagle and F-22 Raptor. Since joining the Air National Guard, he has dedicated himself to piloting the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

“Our mission in the 131st is to provide expertly trained combat ready Airmen to execute both federal and state missions,” said Howard. “The expectation from our leadership is that we are ready to execute today, and I don’t just think we are, I know we are. My promise to you is that I will continue to be your biggest advocate, biggest supporter and I will make sure that you have the resources and training you need to be successful whether at Whiteman, Jefferson Barracks, or anywhere else in the world.”

The men and women of the 131st Bomb Wing continue to demonstrate an unwavering ability to provide strength and support to the U.S. and its allies, as well as deterring and defeating any and all adversaries threaten U.S. national defense.