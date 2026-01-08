(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC Pacific Congratulates 2026 Engineers of the Year

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Story by KristaK Cummins 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM— Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific proudly announces the 2026 civilian and military engineers of the year in the Pacific area of operations.   

    The 16 winners representing NAVFAC Pacific, NAVFAC Far East, NAVFAC Hawaii, NAVFAC Marianas, NAVFAC Northwest, NAVFAC Southwest, Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas (MCM), and OICC Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY) include:   

    • NAVFAC Pacific: Wayne Hanaoka and Capt. Nicholas Leinweber   
    • NAVFAC Far East: Jason Jaskowiak and Cmdr. Richard Forney   
    • NAVFAC Hawaii: Neil Hasegawa and Lt. John Donohue   
    • NAVFAC Marianas: Lodivico Dela Cruz Rapanut and Lt. Cmdr. Jose Renel Rodriguez   
    • NAVFAC Northwest: Michael Jones and Lt. Cmdr. Michael Krestos   
    • NAVFAC Southwest: Thomas Owens II and Lt. Cmdr. Christine Hagemeier   
    • OICC MCM: Derick Jackson and Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Aller   
    • OICC PHNSY: Alyssa Picadura and Lt. Yamileth Jimenez   

     “This award highlights the remarkable talent and dedication within our engineering community,” said NAVFAC Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias. “While we honor these individuals, we also celebrate the collaborative culture that enables such success. Their work is a shining example of how great minds working together can achieve extraordinary results. Congratulations to all our winners on this well-deserved recognition.”   

    The employees were selected based on technical factors, which include education, professional registration, continuing education, professional and technical society activities, National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) involvement, awards and honors, civic and humanitarian activities, and engineering achievements.           NAVFAC continues to participate in the NSPE Federal Engineer of the Year Award program, which recognizes the incredible impact of federal engineers worldwide. The awards ceremony is set to take place on February 27, 2026, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    NAVFAC
    NAVFAC Pacific
    engineers

