Photo By Troy Miller | As part of the MARF Defueling Layup Availability (DLA) Project at the Kenneth A....... read more read more Photo By Troy Miller | As part of the MARF Defueling Layup Availability (DLA) Project at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site (KSO), West Milton, New York, Norfolk Naval Shipyard workers, Lucia Specialized Hauling of VA, Inc., New York State Police and other agencies partnered to transport a loaded spent fuel shipping container which will be sent to Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Idaho for extensive testing. see less | View Image Page

The MARF DLA Project: A Model of Teamwork and Innovation at Kesselring Site Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a remarkable display of technical expertise and collaboration, the MARF Defueling Layup Availability (DLA) Project at the Kesselring Site in New York completed eight weeks ahead of schedule thanks to the skilled on-site expertise of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) workers. The 70,000 resource-day project, which involved the defueling of the MARF prototype—a cornerstone in training U.S. Navy nuclear operators and testing advanced propulsion technologies since 1976—has become a testament to what can be accomplished through dedicated teamwork and innovative problem-solving.

The primary goal of the DLA project was clear: safely remove spent nuclear fuel from the MARF prototype and ship it to the Naval Reactors Facility located on the Idaho National Laboratory for extensive testing. This complex task required coordination among the Naval Nuclear Laboratory (NNL), NNSY, and multiple other agencies including local law enforcement and transportation authorities.

“Meeting the fuel shipment date was the key to making this a success,” said Stephen Phillips, KSO MARF DLA Project Superintendent. “This evolution had to be strategically planned through NNL for full compliance with all federal, state, and local requirements.”

Project planning began in earnest January 2024, with early work starting that June. From June to November 2024, the project team concurrently planned and executed the availability to maintain the start defueling date. Despite the project’s complexity and working through unforeseen challenges, the team completed the crucial fuel removal phase in mid-June, a full six weeks ahead of the original target.

Phillips credited unwavering tenacity and great teamwork for staying ahead of schedule. “I did hear the words ‘feels like family’ multiple times over the course of the last 15 months. This definitely makes for a healthy work environment when you’re on a remote site for extensive periods of time,” Phillips noted.

Phillips added the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program could also glean long-term benefits from the team’s efforts. “The MARF DLA will assist in further testing and calculations to support our nuclear fleet. Future designs could potentially reduce unneeded maintenance,” he said.

Adm. William Houston, Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, commended the team’s efforts: “Their exemplary professionalism, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment have significantly contributed to the successful completion of this highly complex and critical mission. The team’s ability to coordinate across multiple disciplines, maintain the highest standards of safety, and proactively address unforeseen challenges ensured the project was executed efficiently, within scope, and ahead of schedule.”

NNSY Shipyard Commander Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh declared this project as the first of several “early completion” milestones for Norfolk Naval Shipyard. “The MARF DLA team has set a new NNSY standard for problem solving and work throughput,” he said.

The project team claimed complete availability (CA00) Dec. 19, 2025, 56 days earlier than originally planned. Overall, efficient execution of the project team saved the government $44 million dollars compared to the original estimate. The MARF DLA Project demonstrates the Navy’s capacity for innovation, safety, and efficiency. The teamwork and resilience shown at Kesselring Site will continue to serve as an example for complex projects in the years to come.