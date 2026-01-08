Armed Services Blood Program celebrates donors’ life-giving efforts

Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | Lt. Najib Adamu, department head for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Blood Services,...... read more read more Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | Lt. Najib Adamu, department head for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Blood Services, presents an Armed Services Blood Program Certificate of Appreciation to 2nd Maintenance Battalion Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Joey Donado and Executive Officer Maj. Ben Miles. ASBP is the official blood provider for the United States military, tasked with a vital, life-saving mission: to supply quality blood products to service members and their families across the globe, in times of both peace and war. see less | View Image Page

The Armed Services Blood Program at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is celebrating its blood donors and thanking them for donating life to military members and their families. The program recently held a recognition ceremony to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and local recruiting points of contact around Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for their dedicated support to ASBP.



ASBP is the official blood provider for the United States military, tasked with a vital, life-saving mission: to supply quality blood products to service members and their families across the globe, in times of both peace and war. Because blood and its components, like platelets, cannot be manufactured, the program relies entirely on the generosity of volunteer donors.



“In the military, blood is not just a medical supply – it is a cornerstone of operational readiness. A sufficient blood inventory is so critical that medical forces are not considered fully mission-capable without it,” said Lt. Najib Adamu, department head for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Blood Services. “Every unit of blood donated through the ASBP directly supports U.S. and NATO forces, ensuring that this essential resource is available for everything from surgeries and cancer treatments to the immediate needs of traumatic injuries on the battlefield.”



To honor the local commands that are pivotal to this mission's success, the NMCCL ASBP regularly recognizes military units and organizations. Those recently honored include Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, 2nd Maintenance Battalion, and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point for their exceptional support highlighting the profound impact of commands that actively encourage their personnel to donate.



“Donating blood is a simple way for [2nd Maintenance Battalion] warfighters to contribute to the significant actions our brothers and sisters must endure while fighting forward,” said 2nd Maintenance Battalion Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Joey Donado. “Blood donations are a simple way to provide extended support in a dynamic way, which can have life-saving effects. Sustainment of the force is our job, and we’re honored to be recognized for our contributions.”



NMCCL’s Blood Donor Center plays a key part in this global network as one of only two ASBP centers with the advanced capability to freeze red blood cells.



“The commitment from these commands is often extraordinary, with some units recording more blood donations in a single year than their total number of personnel assigned,” said Adamu. “It is a powerful testament to their leadership and dedication to the program.”



By providing more than 4,000 blood products in Fiscal Year 2025, the NMCCL Blood Donor Center saved the ASBP over$1.1 million. This contribution, which would have cost an estimated$1,117,560to source from civilian centers, directly supports deployed forces, training missions, and military treatment facilities around the world.



NMCCL will host a blood drive focusing on blood types O and AB on January 20, 2026, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Blood Donor Center. Interested blood donors with base access can also make a donation appointment by contacting the local ASBP representative at 910-777-1502 for more information.