Munson Army Health Center highlights contributions of pharmacists on National Pharmacist Day

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | U.S. Army Pharmacist Capt. Michael Nguyen, chief, Munson Army Health Center, Department of Pharmacy works alongside pharmacy specialist Sgt. William Dobbin, processing medications Jan. 9. Munson's outpatient pharmacists work behind the scenes and at the pharmacy counter to ensure medications are safe, effective and appropriate for each patient, helping service members remain healthy and ready to perform their missions.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — In recognition of National Pharmacist Day, Jan. 12, Munson Army Health Center highlighted the vital role pharmacists play in caring for TRICARE beneficiaries and supporting medical readiness and healthcare delivery across Fort Leavenworth and the surrounding community.

In 2025 the pharmacy filled more than 187,000 individual prescriptions for service members, retirees, and family members, in addition to supporting clinical operations.

Munson’s outpatient pharmacists work behind the scenes and at the pharmacy counter to ensure medications are safe, effective and appropriate for each patient, helping service members remain healthy and ready to perform their missions.

“Our pharmacists do far more than fill prescriptions,” said Capt. Michael Nguyen, Chief of Munson’s Department of Pharmacy. “They are an essential part of the healthcare team, helping patients understand their medications, preventing harmful drug interactions and working closely with providers to support the best possible outcomes.”

Munson pharmacists also play a critical role in patient safety and readiness by identifying potential medication errors before prescriptions are dispensed, ensuring patients understand how to take their medications correctly, and helping minimize side effects that could impact performance.

“Every prescription represents multiple safety checks,” said Dr. Jason Brozek, an outpatient pharmacist and supervisor at Munson. “Our goal is to make sure patients leave the pharmacy confident about their medications and how they support their health.”

In Munson’s Department of Primary Care, Dr. Marketa Lanier, a clinical pharmacist and part of the primary care team, works directly with patients to manage chronic conditions, optimize medication therapy, and support overall health.

“The most fulfilling part of my job is seeing the positive impact of my work,” said Lanier, who was named the 2024 Defense Health Agency Clinical Pharmacist of the Year. “When a patient comes back and tells me how much better and energetic they feel when their blood sugars are controlled or how a small tool like a medication card has helped them, it reminds me why I love what I do.”

Patients are encouraged to speak with a pharmacist if they have questions about their medications or pharmacy services.

Pharmacy services for TRICARE beneficiaries and readiness support

The outpatient pharmacy serves all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries, including TRICARE Prime, TRICARE Select, and TRICARE for Life. Pharmacy services are designed to support continuity of care and safe medication use, whether patients are managing a short-term illness or a long-term condition.

Munson’s pharmacy is open weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All NEW and RENEWAL prescriptions require activation before they may be picked up. Call913-684-6250, Option #2 to activate prescriptions by phone.

For faster service text “Get in line”to 833-851-1505, or visithttps://cxmlink.com/MTF872online, during regular pharmacy hours to activate your prescription by text.

An ID card is required for medication pick-up for all patients aged 10 years and older.

For more information about pharmacy services visit https://munson.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy .