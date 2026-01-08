482d ATKS Airmen Wins “Red” Erwin Award

Photo By Senior Airman Kylie Barrow | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Colburn, 482nd Attack Squadron sensor operator...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kylie Barrow | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Colburn, 482nd Attack Squadron sensor operator instructor, smiles while holding an award at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 26, 2025. Colburn won the Henry E. Erwin Outstanding Enlisted Aircrew of the Year award, a distinguished award presented to aircrew members who demonstrate outstanding leadership and professional qualities and deliver superior contributions to the roles and missions of the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – On a mission flying over Japan, a B-29 nosedives as a phosphorus smoke bomb prematurely explodes on board. An airman emerges through the smoke, his body engulfed in flames. White-hot and searing his skin to the bone, World War II veteran Staff Sgt. Henry E. Erwin carried the flaming bomb up the aircraft and into the cockpit, where he was able to discard it through a window before collapsing. His courageous act of heroism saved everyone aboard the plane that day, earning him the prestigious Medal of Honor.

In his honor, the Staff Sgt. Henry E. Erwin Outstanding Enlisted Aircrew Member of the Year award is presented annually to recognize the determination and persistence of one junior enlisted Airmen, one noncommissioned officer and one senior noncommissioned officer within the aviator career field.

Senior Airman Nathan Colburn, 482d Attack Squadron sensor operator instructor, was selected for the 2024 Staff Sgt. Henry E. Erwin Outstanding Enlisted Aircrew Member of the Year award for demonstrating exceptional leadership, self-improvement and consistent proficiency in his dedicated career field,

These efforts postured Colburn for opportunities to include hand-selection out of 35 instructors for an exercise, where his team won the Top 10% Performers award in competition against 20 separate RPA units. Colburn was also one of four instructors selected for an additional exercise, which led him to win the Squadron Enlisted Instructor award for the 4th quarter of 2024. [\[CS1\]](#_msocom_1)

“I have known Colburn for roughly three years,” said Master Sgt. Casey Bellows, 482d Attack Squadron flight chief and evaluator. “He is a great asset to the team, and we put him in these situations because of his personality and his willingness to get the mission done.”

Colburn’s leadership is reflected in his role as a Sensor Operator Instructor, a position usually held by a Staff Sgt., his role as the NCOIC for the Department of Weapons and Tactics, and his current role as the NCOIC of Department of Mission Planning Cell.

Originally from Cocoa Beach, Florida, Colburn has served as a sensor operator for the MQ-9 Reaper in the U.S. Air Force since completing training in 2022. Colburn was encouraged to join the military after speaking with his grandfather, a military veteran and someone he admires. Colburn went on to emphasize not only his happiness with where his life choices have led him, he is encouraging his younger brother to join the military as well.

While he loves his time as a sensor operator for the MQ-9 in the RPA world, Colburn stated this isn’t the final stop for him. Although he plans on staying in the Air Force, finishing his bachelor’s degree and retiring, Colburn also shared he is beginning the process of cross training to become a loadmaster.

“I am very honored to have received this reward,” said Colburn. “I love being a sensor operator, but I am also looking forward to experiencing another side of the military and traveling as a loadmaster.”

Colburn was notified of his accomplishment and received his award on Aug. 27, 2025.



