ACS Division Chief at Fort Bragg Bestowed Lifetime Achievement Award, Leaves Lasting Legacy

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Col. Chad Mixon, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, presents Barbara Trower-Simpkins, retired Army Community Service Division Chief, the Peter F. Isaacs, MWR Family Programs Lifetime Achievement Award, December 16, 2025 at the Iron Mike Conference Center. Trower-Simpkins dedicated her life and career to improving the quality of life for uniformed Service personnel, their Families, Civilians and retirees worldwide, and spent more than half of her 40-year career serving the Soldiers and Families here at Fort Bragg. (Photo by Shawna McGlown, ACS New Parent Support Program Nurse Specialist) see less | View Image Page

Peter F. Isaacs, MWR Family Programs Lifetime Achievement Award

By Audra Satterlee, ACS Specialist

FORT BRAGG, NC – The military community and Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation celebrated the lifetime achievements of retired Army Community Service Division Chief, Barbara Trower-Simpkins, December 16 at the Iron Mike Conference Center, just before officially retiring, December 31. During the ceremony, she received the prestigious Peter F. Isaacs, MWR Family Programs Lifetime Achievement Award.

Presentation of this award is reserved for individuals whose career-long contributions exemplify dedication, leadership, integrity and profound impact within the military and DFMWR community. Created in 2006 and named in honor of an individual synonymous with leadership, perseverance and community commitment - the award represents the highest award the Army can bestow on any individual, specifically in recognition of their lifetime contributions to Army MWR or Family programs. To be honored with this award is to be acknowledged for a lifetime career of professional excellence in Family programs, paralleled by character and values that consistently demonstrate dedication to the welfare of the military community.

Trower-Simpkins dedicated her life and career to improving the quality of life for uniformed Service personnel, their Families, Civilians and retirees worldwide, and spent more than half of her 40-year career serving the Soldiers and Families here at Fort Bragg.

This award recognizes more than just longevity - it honors impact. As Director of the largest ACS in the Army, Trower-Simpkins and her teams paved the way for other installations and Army programs in numerous capabilities.

Among her many accomplishments, Trower-Simpkins was pivotal in developing and implementing many programs and services that ultimately improved services available to Soldiers and Families Army-wide.

She helped create and implement the quarterly Iron Mike Award for Volunteer Service; the annual Fort Bragg Family of the Year award; the Multicultural Readiness Program to assist foreign-born spouses whose Service member is attached to Fort Bragg; placed the Victim Advocates at the local courthouse to help better assist victims; implemented the Community Action Council to create a place for individuals to submit issues to be heard publicly and visibly worked; designed the Employment Readiness Programs’ Professional Boutique giving job seekers the opportunity to obtain a gently used interview outfit to help propel them into their new employment.

Trower-Simpkins also regularly volunteered her ACS for pilot initiatives which ultimately resulted in Army-wide programs, because if it could work at Fort Bragg, it could work everywhere. Pilot programs that gained Army-wide traction from her efforts include the AER Commander Referral Program; Military Life Consultant Program; the Family Advocacy Program Incident Determination Committee and 24/7 hotline service; the “first” Survivor Outreach Services Army program to help survivors navigate the aftermath of losing their Soldier; the Soldier and Family Assistance Center to help wounded soldiers; and coordinated with Exceptional Family Member Program-medical to co-locate with EFMP-Family Support for a one-stop location for all EFM needs.

Despite critical staffing shortfalls over the years and on-going turbulence of being at a high operational tempo installation, Trower-Simpkins helped maintain her ACS programs at a certification assessment level exceeding the standard with highly superior, near-perfect quality services through five certifications. The results have since been used as a basis for updated certification processes now utilized by Installation Management Command.

Trower-Simpkins balanced vision with practicality and never lost sight of the people behind the work. She became a trusted leader and mentor, and set standards that ultimately shaped many future successes for the organization. Whether guiding major initiatives, navigating periods of uncertainty, or mentoring the next generation, she consistently demonstrated a blend of compassionate integrity and tenacious resolve.

“One of my biggest accomplishments during my career,” said Trower-Simpkins, “other than serving Soldiers and their Families, was mentoring subordinates and watching them grow through their careers, empowering them to move up the ladder for increased responsibility and promotion.”

Upon receipt of this award, Trower-Simpkins spoke of teamwork, mentorship and gratitude. She reflected on the colleagues who shared the journey, community with a purpose, and the teams whose collective efforts made countless successes possible.

“I am deeply honored and humble to have received the first IMCOM DFMWR Pete Isaacs Award on Fort Bragg,” said Trower-Simpkins.“The award is more than my accomplishments, it is about the collective efforts of the teams I have had the honor to serve with, who helped contribute to the well-being of our Soldiers and Families; and the leaders and mentors I worked with throughout the years who believed in my vision and goals, and who helped support me along the way.

“I would like to thank those who have been part of my amazing journey: the leaders I served under, my mentors and my teams - past and present. This award is truly an honor,” she added.

Trower-Simpkins remarked that it is with a bittersweet heart that she closes the book on 40 years of serving Soldiers and Families, but she is looking forward to embracing her next chapter. This lifetime achievement award marks the culmination of an enduring legacy that was built steadfast, day by day through decades of change – and shows that a single career, guided by purpose, can leave a lasting mark that will remain for years to come.