First Sergeant community welcomes highly qualified Marine

Photo By Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale | U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Christopher McCullar poses for a photo during his redesignation ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. McCullar was selected for a lateral move from master sergeant to first sergeant under the new E-8 transfer pilot initiative. McCullar will take over as the senior enlisted advisor for Communications Company, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan – The Marine Corps has long been committed to retaining its talented individuals. The E-8 Redesignation Pilot Program serves to continue that commitment to retaining and growing talent. By allowing master sergeants to shift into the first sergeant role, the program allows the Marine Corps to leverage the leadership capabilities of seasoned Marines, aligning talent more efficiently with the Corps’ operational needs. First Sergeant Christopher J. McCullar exemplifies talent that the Marine Corps seeks to keep. His outstanding performance over nearly two decades has afforded him the chance to chase after something he’s wanted since his early days in the Marine Corps.

McCullar has always been someone who took on challenges to pursue his goals. In an interview, he explained how he has always taken on the hardest billets available to ensure that he would be competitive for first sergeant.

“I always try to do the next best thing the Marine Corps has to offer,” McCullar explained. “When I first joined, they had augments to Afghanistan—I did that. When they stood MARSOC back up, I did supply with them.”

He continued explaining his long-term approach to his career choices.

“Whatever the difficult thing is in the Marine Corps, I’ll do it,” said McCullar. “All of the courses and billets you take add up to more responsibility and personal development. The better you become, the better you look and the easier it is to promote.”

McCullar explained that he wanted to be a first sergeant since he’d been a sergeant, but he knew it would be a difficult path.

“Being a career planner, I knew it would be hard to flip over to first sergeant,” McCullar explained. “Ever since I was a sergeant, I was planning my career—doing all the hard courses and billets—to be on the first sergeant side. When I found out that I was a master sergeant, I was devastated.”

Although McCullar knew he would always put himself in the best position possible, he was aware of the possibility of not getting first sergeant. He had a backup plan.

“I give myself unofficial credit for this program,” stated McCullar. “For the for the last ten years, every leader that I talked to, I mentioned to them how the other branches allow their master sergeants and first sergeants to redesignate. I knew the idea would make its way through the Marine Corps; and here we are.”

The E-8 Redesignation Board Pilot Program was available to those Marines whose date of rank at master sergeant was no earlier than April 1, 2024. Selection from the program requires serving two years time in grade before being eligible to promote to sergeant major. The program is focused on retaining skilled senior enlisted Marines.

Sergeant Major Christopher J. Adams, III Marine Expeditionary Force senior enlisted leader, spoke at McCullar’s redesignation ceremony. He spoke about the value of the pilot program.

“Twenty-three master sergeants competed to be redesignated and only nine were selected,” said Adams, explaining the competitive nature of the program. “The pilot program gives those master sergeants who didn’t make first sergeant originally another opportunity to be evaluated.”

The program helps the Marine Corps fill critical leadership positions with experienced leaders such McCullar. Having leaders experienced in maintaining discipline and readiness placed in critical roles enhances the Marine Corps’ ability to meet its mission.

“Unfortunately, the master sergeant community has lost a good master sergeant,” Adams said as he patted the newly redesignated first sergeant on the shoulder. “But the first sergeant community has gained a good first sergeant.”

1st Sgt. David R. Jenkins, Marine Air Control Squadron 4 first sergeant, also attended McCullar’s redesignation ceremony. He and McCullar attended Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Academy together on Camp Pendleton. In an interview, Jenkins explained the importance of a first sergeant.

“As a first sergeant, I am the advisor to a company level commander,” stated Jenkins. “I help ensure the commander’s programs and decisions are just and headed in the right direction.”

Jenkins highlighted the role of a first sergeant is more than administration and advice to the commander.

“If anyone tells you the role of a first sergeant is just administration, they’re wrong,” Jenkins emphasized. “We get involved in operations. We help build camaraderie within the company. I’m also on the ‘ground’ more, which helps me positively influence the Marines.”

Jenkins shared a story about a time where he helped a struggling Marine during a training exercise. He helped to change the Marine’s perception of first sergeants—and leadership more broadly. First sergeants play a vital role in achieving the Marine Corps mission.

“Being so close to the Marines is vital,” said Jenkins. “I get to be human with the Marines. Not only do I hold the Marines accountable, but I also follow up and make sure they are getting the help they need.”

Speaking about McCullar, Jenkins noted how McCullar’s experience as a career planner positioned him for success as a first sergeant.

“The knowledge that he has as a career planner is going to help him as a first sergeant,” stated Jenkins. “I know another career planner—my mentor—who was able to leverage her career planner knowledge into success as a first sergeant. It uniquely positioned her to help with talent retention in the Marine Corps.”

Over his eighteen-year career, McCullar has impacted many Marines, and will continue to serve upon earning this redesignation. Sergeant McQureerir used to work for McCullar, and in an interview, she detailed what made him such a special leader.

“1st Sgt. McCullar is authentic,” stated McQureerir. “He’s a grounding presence as a mentor. He helped me develop quickly as a career counselor and he’s the reason I’ve gained the necessary confidence to become the sergeant I am now.”

She spoke about McCullar’s reliability as a leader and emphasized his level of dedication means his mentorship is not bound by rank or tour dates.

“I’ve already told him: I don’t care if you’re a sergeant major,” exclaimed McQureerir, “I’m going to call you with career counselor questions. Knowing McCullar, he’ll pick up on the first ring, even if it’s 3 a.m. He shows up for all his Marines—past and present.”

McCullar has proven year over year that he is worthy of the first sergeant rank. He’s an individual who takes care of his people, takes himself seriously and seeks out any opportunity to challenge himself. McCullar embodies the talent the Marine Corps seeks to retain.