Washington– Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C. is fading into history with demolition nearing completion on the landmark that hosted the NFL Washington Redskins, two MLB teams, Olympic soccer, and many other sports and public events. Lesser-known parts of RFK’s history interweave with the D.C. National Guard and the D.C. Armory.

Opened as District of Columbia Stadium in 1961 and renamed in 1969 in honor of RFK, the stadium was built on federal land after decades of interest in developing a stadium at the location. RFK has been familiar to D.C. National Guard personnel and visitors to the D.C. Armory since its construction. The Armory was completed in 1941, and is also managed by Events DC, the city’s convention, sports, and entertainment authority.

In the 1970s, former U.S. Army Pvts. 1st Class Michael Bragg and Mack Alston both served in the D.C. National Guard and also played football professionally with the Washington Redskins. Some of the gym equipment currently used by D.C. National Guard personnel in the Armory gym was donated by the Redskins, in the team’s distinctive burgundy and gold team colors.

More recently, the National Guard personnel from D.C. and other states have used the vacant RFK for civil disturbance training.

Last occupied by a professional sports team in 2017, when the MLS DC United departed for a new stadium, RFK rusted and fell into disrepair.

In January 2025, a plan was approved to demolish RFK and a $3.7 billion plan to develop a new stadium for the NFL Washington Commanders was approved. The new stadium is planned to open in time for the Commander’s 2030 season.

Last stand for RFK stadium, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez