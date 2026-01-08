V16 sharpens skills in South Korea during Unit Deployment Program

Photo By Cpl. John Simpson | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aaron Duran, left, and Lance Cpl. Juan Hilario, both machine gunners with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, fire on simulated adversary forces with an M240B machine gun while conducting platoon attacks in an urban environment during Korea Viper 26.1 at Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. Duran is a native of California, and Hilario is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John Simpson) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, honed warfighting skills while training across South Korea, from Nov. 29, 2025 to Jan. 10, 2026.

From U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys to just 20 miles south of the demilitarized zone, the battalion had several forward-deployed elements conducting infantry, communications, and intelligence training as part of their UDP.

Established in 2003 by the commandant of the Marine Corps to improve unit continuity, UDP enables Marines to enhance their individual and unit-level tactical proficiency. Previously during UDP, the battalion had trained in Okinawa and Guam, and prior to UDP, at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, both in California.

At Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Marines training with Charlie Company during Exercise Korea Viper 26.1 had the opportunity to reinforce critical skills developed at previous training locations. Cpl. Angelo Sanchezgonzalez, an intelligence specialist with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, shared how the mountainous terrain and cold weather in South Korea validated lessons learned from earlier training in Bridgeport:

“When it comes to small unmanned aircraft system operations, we've seen what the cold does to the SUAS and the limitations it gives it” said Sanchezgonzalez. “We’ve been able to compensate for those limitations and prepare for this training to better inform our commanders.”

Working with a small detachment of Marines for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea on USAG Camp Humphreys, Sgt. Paul Bland, a transmissions systems operator with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, discussed how his time in South Korea broadened his expertise, ultimately making him a more well-rounded leader in the communications field:

“The opportunity to work with new radio systems and see how radio, networking and data interconnect has given me more insight into the entire scope of Marine Corps communications,” said Bland.

In the final week of training in South Korea, Charlie Company conducted downhill and cross-country ski training alongside Republic of Korea Marines, both during the day and in the dark using night vision assets.

“The exchanges between our units have given young leaders the opportunity to teach and demonstrate tactical skills, lifesaving care, camouflage methods, and mobility techniques, said Capt. Michael Downing, a company commander with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines. “Teaching while also learning from our ROKMC partners means that we are able to solidify our own understanding of the basics, refine our techniques by observing alternate methods, and develop communication and relationships that will continue to strengthen the partnership between our two nations.”

By operating alongside ROK Marines, the company was able to strengthen interoperability and build lasting relationships that enhance collective readiness and regional stability.

“They are a well-trained unit with very high cohesion and esprit de corps, both of which they have shared with us through exchanges of tactics, food, patches, and amusing observations about each other,” said Downing. “The speed with which we have become close training partners and friends is reflected in the longstanding motto of friendship between ROK and US forces: ‘We Go Together!’”

