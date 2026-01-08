Arizona Army National Guard Soldier Exemplifying Military Values During Medical Mission

Photo By Spc. Micheala Maldonado | Staff Sgt. Brandon Hawk, with the 158th Military Enhancement Brigade, Arizona National Guard, assists Maricopa County Sheriff Department with medical evacuation rescues, in Deer Valley, AZ. (Photo given by Staff Sgt. Brandon Hawk) see less | View Image Page

Adventure. Exercise. Daily practical use of his military training while serving his community. Staff Sgt. Brandon Hawk, with the 158th Military Enhancement Brigade, Arizona National Guard, assisted with several medical evacuation rescues across the state of Arizona.

“It took discipline, preparation, and a little bit of luck,” stated Hawk.

Not only was he able to return home safely after each shift, but he also ensured that others made it home as well. He exemplified the military values of selfless service, duty, and discipline, as he and his team risked their lives daily to ensure the safety of those they rescued.

Arizona’s austere environment meant Hawk relied not only on his medical training, but also on his terrain management and navigational skills. He assisted individuals during monsoon season, helping them escape dangerous flash floods. He helped rescue stranded hikers and responded to rollover accidents. He even made sure that family pets were safely brought along.

Throughout his mission, Hawk maintained his physical readiness, ensuring he was always mission-ready to carry heavy gear and assist in transporting injured individuals. He also maintained a disciplined daily nutrition regimen to support operational performance.

“If you have an interest in something, seek it out yourself," said Hawk, "Opportunities won’t come looking for you.”