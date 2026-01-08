Joint Reintegration Exercise Enhances Recovery Readiness at Rota

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 251210-N-FT324-4303. ROTA, Spain (December 10, 2025) – Pictured left, Cmdr. Vincent...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 251210-N-FT324-4303. ROTA, Spain (December 10, 2025) – Pictured left, Cmdr. Vincent Ackerman, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, participated in the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Phase II reintegration exercise conducted at Naval Station Rota, Spain. As a family medicine physician, Ackerman conducts medical assessment to identify immediate health concerns, and determine appropriate follow-on care on simulated recovered service members. SERE training prepares members to survive isolation, resist exploitation, and safely return to friendly control. (U.S. Navy Photo Taken by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain (December 10, 2025)—Recently, experts fromNaval Forces Africa / Naval Forces Europepartnered withNavy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota andNaval Station Rotaconducted a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Phase II Reintegration Exercise. The training focused on preparing medical and operational teams to support service members during recovery operations.



“This exercise showed how vital teamwork is to this mission,” saidLt. Cmdr. Gregory Regts, assigned to NMRTC Rota, a clinical psychologist who works at the naval hospital. “Reintegration helps the warfighter recover physically and psychologically. Training together ensures we can provide that support quickly and effectively when it counts.”

SERE training prepares members to survive and evade capture, resist exploitation if isolated, and safely return to friendly control while preserving their health, security, and mission integrity.



The exercise simulated the return of four recovered service members. The scenario walked teams through the initial reception process including medical, psychological, and operational assessments. This training allowed multiple organizations to rehearse how they coordinate to safely reintegrate personnel after a period of isolation.

Reintegration is a critical capability that directly supports the warfighter and mission success. It ensures recovered service members receive appropriate medical and psychological care while protecting operational security and enabling informed decision-making. Training in a controlled environment allows teams to respond more effectively during real-world events.



The partnership approach enabled participating commands to identify procedural lessons learned and improve coordination. These insights help ensure that reintegration teams remain ready to operate in high-stress, time-sensitive environments. Maintaining this capability is essential, as recovery missions may occur with little notice and under demanding conditions.



