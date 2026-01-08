176th Cyber Protection Team Change of Command Ceremony

MADISON, Wis. – Capt. Robert Saffell, outgoing commander of the 176th Cyber Protection Team, relinquished command to Capt. David Schroeder. A change of command is a military ceremony rich with symbolism and tradition dating back to medieval times. Soldiers once carried staffs or standards into battle to identify their unit. Throughout history, those unit colors marked the commander’s position on the battlefield and served as a rally point, whether attacking or regrouping, as Soldiers followed their leader’s guidon at the forward edge of the fight. The colors of the guidon represent the authority and responsibilities of the commander of that unit. In formal change of command ceremonies, the passing of the guidon represents the transfer of authority and responsibility between the outgoing and incoming commanders. Before the passing of the guidon, Lt. Col. Randall Ramm, commander of 641st Troop Command and the ceremony’s presiding officer, commended Saffell on his time as commander of the 176th. “You were an E-4 working well over your grade, you became a commissioned officer and took command of that unit that you were in,” Ramm said. “Under your command, the unit achieved. Like the remarkable success and exceptional results in Cyber Shield Wisconsin, [the 176th Cyber Protection Team] was always highlighted as being one of the best, if not the best unit that was ever involved in that.” Saffell enlisted in the Navy in 2006. After leaving active duty to complete college, he returned to military service with the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He received a direct commission promotion from specialist to captain in 2022. Saffell has earned 13 cyber industry certifications, including the Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Global Information Assurance Certifications in penetration testing (GPEN) and industrial defense (GRID). When addressing the 176 Cyber Protection team, Soldiers, and family members for the last time as the Commander, Saffell expressed his gratitude. “I am truly overwhelmed, and yes, it has been very hard,” Saffell said. “Even though it has been hard, it has been an awesome experience, and thank you to everyone for helping me along the way.” Schroeder has earned numerous accolades throughout his military career. Schroeder joined the Navy in 2010 as a cryptologic warfare officer. He deployed multiple times, serving with the Navy Special Warfare Development Group and as a command cryptologist for SEAL Team 18. In 2020, he transitioned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He deployed with the 176th Cyber Protection Team for Task Force Echo, marking the largest mobilization of a reserve-component cyber unit, which consisted of 138 National Guard members from seven states, in support of U.S. Cyber Command. Later on in his career, he helped establish the Wisconsin Federated Cyber Program, which provides operational support to the National Security Agency. Schroeder commended the 176th Cyber Protection Team for the distinct expertise the unit brings to the Wisconsin Army National Guard. “The 176 Cyber Protection Team’s strength is its people,” Schroeder said. “Cyber operations are no longer a supporting function, but they are a decisive domain of warfare. Our Soldiers bring the expertise, discipline, and adaptability required to defend critical networks in an increasingly contested environment.” The 176 Cyber Protection Team was formed in 2017, consisting of individuals of diverse backgrounds in IT, cybersecurity, intelligence, and infantry. It conducts cyberspace operations to defend national interests, supporting U.S. Cyber Command. After assuming command and commending the 176th Cyber Protection Team for their hard work and dedication, Schroeder pledged support to the Soldiers of the unit. “All of you have shown dedication to this domain, and that makes a difference, and I know every day may not feel like it, but you do make a difference,” Schroeder said. “If there’s one thing that I can do as your commander, it is to help you with your personal and professional lives so you can contribute even more to this mission.”