Charleston Citizen Airmen conduct hands-on aeromedical evacuation training ahead of deployment

Lt. Col. Roseann Teckman, a flight nurse assigned to the 315th Aeromadical Evacuation Squadron, completes roll-up door training during an aircraft hands-on training event on a C-130J Super Hercules from the 913th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 10, 2026. The training prepares Citizen Airmen to perform standard operating tasks aboard the C-130J and maintain mission readiness.

Airmen assigned to the 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducted hands-on aeromedical evacuation training during the January Unit Training Assembly, Jan. 10–11, 2026, as part of preparations for an upcoming overseas deployment.

The training, conducted aboard a C-130J Super Hercules provided by the 913th Airlift Group from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, allowed aeromedical evacuation Airmen to familiarize and re-familiarize themselves with the aircraft they will operate from downrange locations later this year.

For squadron leadership, the opportunity to train inside the aircraft was critical as Airmen prepare to deploy to multiple areas of responsibility overseas.

“This training was extremely important for our Airmen,” said Col. Rosa M. Ramos, commander of the 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. “They’re not just looking at slides or completing computer-based training - they’re physically touching the aircraft, opening hatches, configuring patient litter systems, and rehearsing exactly what they’ll be doing overseas. That hands-on experience is what builds confidence and readiness.”

Aeromedical evacuation crews are trained to provide en route medical care while transporting patients to higher levels of treatment. The January UTA focused on aircraft-specific procedures, patient loading and securing systems, and coordination between medical and aircrew personnel.

Senior Airman Mitchell T. Hetterscheidt, a flight medical technician with the 315th AES, said the training was especially valuable as he prepares for his first deployment.

“Being able to walk through the aircraft and simulate real scenarios with experienced Airmen who’ve deployed before is huge,” Hetterscheidt said. “They’re able to explain what actually happens downrange - what to expect, what can go wrong, and how to handle it. Getting into that mindset now makes a big difference before we step foot overseas.”

The deployment preparation effort extends beyond flight crews. Ground medical personnel play a key role in ensuring Airmen are medically, administratively, and legally ready to deploy.

Senior Airman Jasmine T. Villeda, a health services management journeyman with the squadron, said her role focuses on keeping Airmen qualified and cleared as the deployment window approaches.

“We’re only a few months out, so we’re making sure everyone is up to date on their medical requirements, paperwork, and qualifications,” Villeda said. “Our job is to make sure nothing gets missed so Airmen can focus on the mission when it’s time to go.”

Ramos emphasized that the weekend training was part of a much larger preparation effort involving months of coordination, paperwork, and inter-unit cooperation to ensure the squadron is fully mission ready.

“There’s a lot of work behind the scenes that people don’t always see,” Ramos said. “From coordinating aircraft support to ensuring every Airman is medically and administratively cleared, it takes an incredible team effort. These Airmen are making real sacrifices, leaving their families and civilian careers behind for months, and they take that responsibility seriously.”

The squadron is scheduled to continue deployment preparation throughout the coming months, with additional flying and training events planned as Airmen prepare to deploy later this spring.

