301st FSS Welcomes New Commander During Assumption of Command Ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas — The 301st Force Support Squadron welcomed a new commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on January 10, 2026.



Lt. Col. Brandon K. Lewis assumed command of the 301st FSS from Lt. Col. Joshua C. Furby during the ceremony, presided over by Col. Robert A. Weyman, 301st Mission Support Group commander.



The assumption of command ceremony symbolized the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander, preserving a time-honored military tradition that dates back centuries.



“Being a squadron commander is the most challenging, most demanding, but also the most rewarding job in the Air Force,” Weyman said. “Lt. Col. Lewis brings a wealth of experience from across the Air Force, including headquarters-level assignments and previous command, and I am confident he is the right leader to guide this squadron forward as we continue to support the 301st Fighter Wing’s evolving mission.”



During the ceremony, Furby was recognized for his leadership and contributions to the wing. He received the Meritorious Service Medal for his service as commander of the 301st FSS from January 2023 to January 2026.

According to the award citation, Furby led key personnel actions supporting the wing’s historic F-35 conversion, directed thousands of personnel database updates, reduced customer service wait times, streamlined passport processing for deploying Airmen, and implemented administrative innovations that significantly increased efficiency across the squadron.



“This isn’t just a change of command for me — it’s also my retirement,” Furby said. “Serving as the commander of the 301st Force Support Squadron has been one of the greatest honors of my career. What I’ll remember most isn’t inspections or checklists, but the people. The Airmen of this squadron are the reason this unit succeeds.”



Lewis, a third-generation Airman, brings prior command experience and a diverse operational background to the 301st FSS. He previously commanded the 926th Force Support Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, where his unit earned multiple Air Force Reserve Command awards and successfully completed its first Unit Effectiveness Inspection.



“I am honored to stand before you today and to be entrusted with leading the men and women of the 301st Force Support Squadron,” Lewis said. “This squadron plays a vital role in taking care of Airmen and families, and I am committed to ensuring you have the support, advocacy and leadership you deserve as we continue to support the 301st Fighter Wing mission.”



Lewis also highlighted the personal significance of the assignment, noting deep family ties to both the Air Force and the installation.



“This base and this wing are part of my family’s history,” Lewis said. “To return here and serve as a squadron commander is incredibly meaningful. I’m ready to get to work.”



The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Air Force song and a receiving line, where members of the wing and visiting guests welcomed Lewis and his family.



The 301st Force Support Squadron provides mission-essential personnel support, sustainment services, and quality of life programs to Airmen and families across the 301st Fighter Wing, ensuring the wing remains ready to execute its operational mission.

