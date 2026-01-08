165 FSS Serves Up a Fresh Dining Experience for Airmen

Photo By Senior Airman Selena Acosta | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sandra Moukam, a services specialist assigned to the 165th Force Support Squadron (FSS), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, chops ingredients during lunch preparation at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Oct. 18 2025. The 165 FSS is implementing updates to improve Airmen’s experience at the dining facility, to include new menu items, a modernized dining space, and a cashless payment option. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Selena Acosta) see less | View Image Page

The 165th Force Support Squadron (FSS) is implementing a host of upgrades to enhance Airmen’s dining on base. These efforts are part of a broader wing initiative focused on modernization and improving morale for Airmen.

One of these updates is the introduction of new menu items.

“Airmen assigned to the 165th FSS will now have the opportunity to choose recipes and serve meals that are personally meaningful to them over drill weekend,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Vanessa Mills, 165 FSS commander. “This initiative is designed to foster pride, a sense of ownership, and connection through their work in the dining facility.”

In addition to menu updates, the 165 FSS partnered with the 165th Comptroller Flight to roll out a new cashless payment system, making it easier for full-time personnel to purchase meals on base.

“Airmen can now scan their CAC cards to pay for meals, with the cost automatically deducted from their paycheck,” said Mills. “This innovation streamlines service, eliminates the need for cash handling, and makes meals more accessible for full-time members.”

The dining hall has also undergone renovations to create a more welcoming and functional space. Improvements such as tinted windows, new televisions, and a private dining area allow the facility to support events like lunch-and-learns, while encouraging Airmen to gather and connect on base.

Mills emphasized that the upgrades are intended to make the dining facility more inviting so Airmen are more likely to eat on base. More diners, she said, means FSS personnel have more opportunities to train under real-world conditions, strengthening food preparation skills and readiness to serve and sustain the force.

Airmen have already started embracing these changes, including Airman 1st Class Sandra Moukam, a 165th Services specialist.

“I think this will positively impact the Airmen because they’ll want to come more [to the dining facility], have good food, and spend time bonding together,” said Moukam.