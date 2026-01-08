Fort Leonard Wood non-commissioned officer sentenced to 48 years in prison for sexual crimes against a child

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – An Army non-commissioned officer who pleaded guilty to rape of a child and indecent lewd acts with a child was sentenced by the military judge to 48 years in prison during his court-martial at the Fort Leonard Wood courtroom Dec. 9.



Staff Sgt. Jason Rucker, 34, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 84th Chemical Battalion, 3rd Chemical Brigade, was also sentenced by the judge to reduction in rank to E-1, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



The victim, a minor family member under the age of 12, was visiting Rucker in the summer of 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when the first sexual assault occurred in the kitchen. The victim’s cousins walked in and witnessed the rape and ran out after Rucker yelled at them. No other adults were home at the time.



The following summer of 2024, the victim visited Rucker again when he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and living in Waynesville, Mo. During that summer, the victim was sexually assaulted on at least four occasions. She returned home to her family in Germany about mid-August and confided to her mother about the sexual abuse. The mother took her to the Emergency Room for extensive testing and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified.



On Oct. 16, 2024, Army CID agents interviewed Rucker and he admitted to having sexual relations with the victim. He consented to a search of the residence during which he narrated the offenses in detail as he walked through his home and identified the location of each assault.



“This guilty plea has brought a painful chapter to a close for the victim and her family. While no sentence can erase the trauma she experienced, this result acknowledges the defendant's actions and the immense harm caused,” said Capt. Rachel Rose, prosecutor, Fourth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “We sincerely hope this allows the healing process to begin, and that she finds the strength to rebuild her life. The Office of Special Trial Counsel remains committed to seeking justice in cases of child sexual abuse and ensuring the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable citizens.”



Rucker will serve his prison sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Fort Leonard Wood Resident Agency and prosecuted by Rose and Capt. Corey Lesser, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Fort Leonard Wood.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

