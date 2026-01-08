Transformation and optimization, key objectives outlined during MSCoE town hall

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders held a town hall Jan. 7 to discuss MSCoE’s role in bolstering a more efficient, agile and lethal Army focused on warfighting and how the center of excellence will continue to propel the Department of War’s mission through the Army’s Transformation and Training Command, commonly known as T2COM, in the future.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and MSCoE Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala opened the town hall by welcoming the service members and DOW civilians filling Lincoln Hall Auditorium and explaining how T2COM is driving change across the Army.

“Creating T2COM has given the Army the ability to truly support and enable the operational force,” Beck said. “And we support every warfighter.”

Key transformation objectives Beck outlined for the Fort Leonard Wood workforce were:

Align with strategic goals of the new command

Enhance operational efficiency and collaboration

Streamline communication channels

Support personnel through the transition

Deliver trained and ready Soldiers and capabilities to those Soldiers

Beck noted several “wins” MSCoE has already achieved.

“We have evolved initial entry training and professional military education to integrate unmanned aircraft systems,” Beck said. “It will continue to evolve and it is impressive.”

Beck recalled recently observing Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers conduct UAS training in the field and said, “I got to see how that it is impacting our cadre’s ability to teach and train lethality to our new Soldiers. It is changing how new leaders think about using UAS during battle.”

He said MSCoE has also established a center level Directorate of Training, Transformation Integration Directorate and three Transformation and Lessons Learned Management teams.

“We have three TLLMs stood up and right now, those TLLMs are focused geographically — one in Europe, one in the Pacific, and one in the homeland, and they are led by our former deputy commandants,” Beck said.

The new TLLMs are: TLLM-EUCOM, European Command; TLLM-INDO-PACOM, Indo-Pacific Command; and TLLM-WHC, Western Hemisphere Command.

Beck said the TLLMs will bring lessons and observations back to feed the regiments’ and center’s activity.

“That is a key part to this transformation,” Beck said.

Another “win” he mentioned was establishing the Force Based Layered Protection and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Portfolio Acquisition Executive, commonly known as the Layered Protection and CBRN PAE.

U.S. Army Public Affairs explains the shift to PAEs as making a single leader accountable for all aspects of that capability area, including requirements, science and technology, contracting, acquisition, testing, programming, sustainment and international sales, which will streamline bureaucracy, realign acquisition offices and empower leaders to accelerate delivery of cutting-edge technologies to the joint force.

“This is about what we deliver and we have already delivered a few things,” said Beck, who wants the MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood workforce to view this transformation process as an opportunity.

He stressed that every component of Fort Leonard Wood’s workforce is critical to MSCoE’s Optimization strategy and challenged the workforce to take pride in owning their part of delivering for the Army.

“The operational force is ready to fight based on what we owe them, and that takes all of you. Our goal is two-fold,” Beck said. “One, everybody leaves here better than they got here. And two, this is a great place to serve. Every day we believe that. But that's not possible because of one organization or one group. It's possible because everybody has a piece or a part in this.

“It doesn't matter where you work on this installation or what job you do – you are part of what we deliver.”