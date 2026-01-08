FRCSW Award Ceremony

Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) recognizes shining stars at the command. These photos show FRCSW teammates being recognized during a holiday-season awards presentation… see less | View Image Page

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) recognizes shining stars at the command. These photos show FRCSW teammates being recognized during a holiday-season awards presentation celebrating the people behind the command’s success. FRCSW supports the U.S. Navy by providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul services that keep aircraft safe, reliable, and ready for the fleet. The ceremony highlighted individual excellence, long-term dedication, and teamwork across both civilian and military personnel.

Awards presented included the Golden Wrench Award to Antonio Pangaldan, recognizing exceptional technical skill and commitment to quality maintenance; a 40-year length of service award to Dan Doyle, honoring four decades of dedicated federal service; and Civilian of the Quarter to Rolando Callejas for outstanding performance and impact at the command.

Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals were awarded to Felipe Mesquita and Christopher Sturm for sustained professional achievement, while Sam Brown received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for superior performance in the line of duty.

Caroline Thomas was recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Meritorious Service Medal for exceptional leadership and long-term contributions to the mission. Ji Kim and Jere Diersing were also honored for their meaningful contributions to FRCSW’s operational success with the Meritorious Service Medal.

The ceremony concluded with the CNO Safety Award safety award being presented to the FRCSW Safety Team; Chris Gibson, Javier Trujillo, Adam Kimmerly, John Fobar, and LT Jesta Jackson, recognizing their efforts to foster a strong safety culture that supports both workforce well-being and mission readiness.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!