BUMED names Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor of the Year award winners Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two Sailors, through their exceptional professionalism, leadership and unwavering dedication, have been recognized by the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) as recipients of the Fiscal Year 2025 Blue Jacket of the Year and Junior Sailor of the Year awards.



Hospitalman James Salmeron, a native of Warner Robins, Georgia, assigned to BUMED’s Bethesda detachment, has been selected as the BUMED headquarters Blue Jacket of the Year. In his role managing complex Health Professions Scholarship program requirements and paying out accession bonuses, he supported 1,436 students, contributing to program compliance and student readiness.



Salmeron said, “[Force Master Chief PatrickPaul] Mangaran often says to, ‘keep it real,’ and I really believe in that message. To me, it means staying honest with yourself, because that realness carries over into how you treat others. Keeping it real goes hand in hand with honor, courage, and commitment.”



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Daniel Rowan, a native of Montrose, Colorado, was named BUMED HQ Junior Sailor of the Year. Rowan’s selection recognizes his outstanding work ethic, technical expertise, and positive impact on mission execution.



“For me, being a corpsman means being committed to the wellbeing of my fellow Sailors and Marines,” explained Rowan. “I take the responsibility seriously to make sure they get the best care, in the field or at home. It’s about helping build a tradition of excellence and mentoring younger Sailors and constantly improving. I hope to leave the Navy stronger for those who come after me.”



Rowan first enlisted 14 years ago, and since then he has served as a paramedic, an emergency medicine technician (EMT), and a medical assistant, working in hospitals, patient administration, and as a combat medic with the Marine Corps.



“These two Sailors’ combined expertise in navigating logistical challenges directly strengthens and enhance overall Navy Medicine readiness,” concluded Capt. Romero Tizon, director of Headquarters Operations. “Furthermore, their commitment to excellence, demonstrated through leadership, only underscores their value and solidifies their deserving selection.”



The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.