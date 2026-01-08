(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BUMED names Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor of the Year award winners

    BUMED names Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor of the Year award winners

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose | 250807-N-IX644-1001 (Aug. 7, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman...... read more read more

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    BUMED names Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor of the Year award winners
    Two Sailors, through their exceptional professionalism, leadership and unwavering dedication, have been recognized by the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) as recipients of the Fiscal Year 2025 Blue Jacket of the Year and Junior Sailor of the Year awards.

    Hospitalman James Salmeron, a native of Warner Robins, Georgia, assigned to BUMED’s Bethesda detachment, has been selected as the BUMED headquarters Blue Jacket of the Year. In his role managing complex Health Professions Scholarship program requirements and paying out accession bonuses, he supported 1,436 students, contributing to program compliance and student readiness.

    Salmeron said, “[Force Master Chief PatrickPaul] Mangaran often says to, ‘keep it real,’ and I really believe in that message. To me, it means staying honest with yourself, because that realness carries over into how you treat others. Keeping it real goes hand in hand with honor, courage, and commitment.”

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Daniel Rowan, a native of Montrose, Colorado, was named BUMED HQ Junior Sailor of the Year. Rowan’s selection recognizes his outstanding work ethic, technical expertise, and positive impact on mission execution.

    “For me, being a corpsman means being committed to the wellbeing of my fellow Sailors and Marines,” explained Rowan. “I take the responsibility seriously to make sure they get the best care, in the field or at home. It’s about helping build a tradition of excellence and mentoring younger Sailors and constantly improving. I hope to leave the Navy stronger for those who come after me.”

    Rowan first enlisted 14 years ago, and since then he has served as a paramedic, an emergency medicine technician (EMT), and a medical assistant, working in hospitals, patient administration, and as a combat medic with the Marine Corps.

    “These two Sailors’ combined expertise in navigating logistical challenges directly strengthens and enhance overall Navy Medicine readiness,” concluded Capt. Romero Tizon, director of Headquarters Operations. “Furthermore, their commitment to excellence, demonstrated through leadership, only underscores their value and solidifies their deserving selection.”

    The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 12:40
    Story ID: 555916
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: MONTROSE, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUMED names Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor of the Year award winners, by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    BUMED names Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor of the Year award winners
    BUMED names Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor of the Year award winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy-medicine
    junior-sailor-of-the-year
    blue-jacket-of-the-year
    hospital-corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version