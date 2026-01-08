Chief Chat: A Conversation with New Command Chief Jonathan Alejandro

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jonathan Alejandro, poses for a picture at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 7, 2025. Alejandro assumed the position of command chief at the 307th Bomb Wing in January 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Kate Bragg) see less | View Image Page

Stepping into his new role as command chief of the 307th Bomb Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Alejandro brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the Airmen he serves. As the Wing’s senior enlisted leader, he advises the commander on all matters affecting the readiness, training, professional development, force utilization, operations tempo, health, morale, welfare, and leadership of more than 2,000 Citizen Airmen.

During the December Unit Training Assembly, Alejandro sat down to discuss his leadership philosophy, what motivates him, and why he is excited to be at the 307th. Here’s what he had to say.

Question:Can you tell us a little about where you’re from and what influenced you to join the Air Force?

Chief Alejandro:I’m from San Antonio, Texas — born and raised. I came from humble beginnings. I grew up with a single mother and an older sister. My mother was admitted into hospice and on the edge of dying from a terminal illness. I had already graduated from high school, and I honestly thought I was going to be homeless. I didn’t know much about the reserves, but I knew I could stay home after technical training and take care of my mom. I joined out of fear, but also as a patriot at heart. I always wanted to serve my country. I joined, and it was the best decision I ever made in my life.

Question:Can you share your Air Force career journey and what ultimately led you to the 307th Bomb Wing?

Chief Alejandro:I’ve been in almost every status except IMA [Individual Mobilization Augmentee]. I grew up in an aeromedical staging squadron and then got the opportunity to become an Air Reserve Technician at an aerospace medicine squadron. I did that for about six years and then landed my first Active Guard Reserve position, where I became the division superintendent for the Air Reserve Component Case Management Division. After a couple of years, I became eligible to make chief.

I got my first chief position shortly after as the technical training liaison superintendent at Sheppard Air Force Base, which was a dual status as a military training leader. Leading Airmen right after basic military training was very fulfilling. After that, I knew it was time to go back to the medical world, so I became a senior Air Force Reserve Technician for the aeromedical staging squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

I then landed my dream job as the group senior enlisted leader at Lackland. I did that for the past three years and then applied to several command positions. To be honest, Barksdale was always my number one assignment. This may be my last assignment and I wanted to get out of my comfort zone. For me, coming out to Barksdale is not only switching numbered Air Forces, but it is also [switching to a] more combat-ready driven unit.

Question:What leadership philosophy guides you as you step into the role of 307th BW command chief?

Alejandro:My leadership philosophy is driven by trust and inspiration. I believe wholeheartedly that trust is given and earned. A lot of people struggle or have challenges with doing one or the other — whether it’s giving trust or earning trust — and I’ve challenged myself to ensure that I do both.

Inspiration to me is more deeply rooted than just motivating my Airmen. It is breathing life into them and giving them a reason to serve. If your Airmen trust you, they will follow you into the darkest night, down the deepest valley, or up the highest hill solely because they trust you.

Question:Do you have any experiences that have shaped the way you lead?

Alejandro:I never forget where I came from. I will never forget what it feels like to be that Airman with no stripes, coming into the unit for the very first time and not knowing my place in the whole aspect of the United States Air Force. I’ve felt all those experiences and they drive me to ensure that our Airmen understand their role in the bigger picture and that they matter.

Question:What excites you most about stepping into this new role?

Alejandro:The Airmen. I am here to remind them of how they felt when they stood on the parade field and raised their right hand. I don’t want them to lose that focus. That is what excites me — getting out there, providing mentorship, providing professional development, and reminding the Airmen of the 307th Bomb Wing that we are the best Air Force in the entire world.

Question:Is there anything else you would like to add?

Alejandro:Thank you for welcoming me into the 307th. I am excited to be your command chief, and at the end of the day, please don’t ever forget that I serve you.