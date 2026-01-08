Nurse leader recognized for impact on professional practice, advocacy, and mentorship

Lt. Cmdr. Keyonica Lassiter, a Defense Health Agency employee with the U.S. Public Health Service, received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurse Leaders Dec. 11 at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. The award recognizes those who pair clinical excellence with compassion and strong leadership.

In her role as chief of the DHA’s health delivery capabilities branch within the capability requirements management division, Lassiter leads interagency teams managing 75 projects across the Military Health System to improve access, equity, and readiness for service members, veterans, and their families.

Lassiter’s work “exemplifies nursing leadership through her transformative impact on professional practice, advocacy, and mentorship,” wrote CherylAnn Kraft, DHA capability portfolio manager, in her nomination of Lassiter. “Her ability to amplify nursing voices in high-level decision-making ensures frontline perspectives shape solutions across the Department of War.”

The DAISY Award — which stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System — was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of an autoimmune disease. Moved by the care he received from nurses, his family established the program to honor the skill and kindness nurses bring to patients every day. In 2025, more than 5,800 health care facilities and schools of nursing in all 50 states and 38 countries and territories take part.

“The DAISY Award is a special, internationally recognized honor,” said Cmdr. Carissa Haney, special assistant to the chief nurse officer, USPHS. “It is given to extraordinary nurses for the compassionate contributions they make every day, going above and beyond expectations in science and sensitivity.”

She noted that within the USPHS, the award is highly competitive, with only three nurses selected for recognition from the 30 to 50 nominees received each quarter.

“She did not win this lightly,” said Haney. “It really is a testament to her work.”

Lassiter’s nomination highlighted her focus on workforce well-being and growth, aligning her leadership with the U.S. surgeon general’s Framework for Workplace Mental Health and Well-Being. The award also honored her mentorship of junior officers and more than 300 interagency staff members, fostering connections and professional development across teams.

“She champions opportunities for nurses through national training programs, guiding DHA development of nursing training requirements and capability-building initiatives,” said Kraft. “Her work in behavioral health, HIV/AIDS care, and trauma-informed practices ensures dignity and meaning in clinical practice.”

Lassiter revived development opportunities for her staff by securing funding, travel, and continuing education credits for events such as the 2025 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium, the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium, and the 4th Annual AI for Defense Summit.

DHA leaders said the award reflects both Lassiter’s accomplishments and the example she sets.

“Keyonicais a fantastic asset to DHA,” said Michael Swayze, DHA chief of the capability requirements management division.

Capt. Danilo Garcia-Duenas, deputy assistant director of operations in DHA's Office of Operations, Plans, Education and Training, DHA, said, “This is a very prestigious award at this level for the USPHS, and we are so grateful for having her on our staff and being able to recognize her in this way.”

As part of the recognition, Lassiter received a certificate, a DAISY pin, and a stone sculpture called “The Healer’s Touch.”

She expressed gratitude for the renowned recognition: “Thank you to the DAISY Foundation. Thank you for encouraging me.”

Recognizing Swayze’s guidance, Lassiter said, “You have been so supportive from the day that I walked in.” She highlighted the opportunity to urge other USPHS officers to consider assignments with the DHA.

“To anybody listening in the USPHS: Please come here,” she said. “DHA looks out for their people. I’m so thankful for the work I’ve been able to be a part of. It’s been tough, but I’m excited.”