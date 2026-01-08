Georgia Army National Guard’s Maintenance Program Named Best in Nation

Photo By Sgt. Thomas Norris | U.S. Army Sgt. Gelensia Jackson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Washington-based Field Maintenance Shop (FMS), Joint Force Headquarters, Georgia Army National Guard, makes repairs on a Humvee in Augusta, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris) see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard’s maintenance program was recently named the best in the nation, winning the prestigious Logistics Compliance Assessment Branch award for its Command Maintenance Discipline Program.

The award, which highlights the Georgia Army National Guard’s effective system for ensuring vehicle and equipment readiness, was presented during the Army National Guard G4 Logistics National Workshop. The event was held Dec. 16-18, 2025, at the Professional Education Center at Camp Robinson, Arkansas.

While the award confers recognition at the command level, Georgia National Guard leaders observed that the award is actually a credit to the Soldiers who perform the work.

"The hard work of line-level Soldiers is not just important; it is the absolute foundation," said Lt. Col. David M. Wimbush, commander of the 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and a deputy G4 for the Georgia Army National Guard. "Preventive maintenance checks and services at the soldier level drives the CMDP."

Georgia’s innovative Command Inspection Program was a major component of its success, particularly its state maintenance standard operating procedure, or SOP. The National Guard Bureau review board highlighted the SOP as "among the best in the ARNG," and it is now shared as a best practice for all states. According to Wimbush, the SOP is a comprehensive resource that includes digital links and serves as a baseline for unit-level procedures.

Wimbush said the high level of readiness required to win the award underscores the Georgia Guard’s ability to serve the state during emergencies.

"The core of homeland security missions is the ability to respond at a moment's notice," Wimbush said. "Exceeding maintenance standards is vital as domestic crises like hurricanes or floods strike without warning. This eliminates the possibility of a last-minute mechanical failure derailing a life-saving mission."

Colonel Jennifer Green, the Georgia Army National Guard’s senior logistician, and Maj. Jordan Clower, acting surface maintenance manager, accepted the award at the workshop, which promotes collaboration and engagement among Army National Guard logistics leaders.