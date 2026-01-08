Airmen of Altus: Airman 1st Class Detravion Green Your browser does not support the audio element.

Airman 1st Class Detravion Green, 97th Security Forces Squadron logistics supply technician, was named Altus Air Force Base’s Airman of the Month for October 2025, recognized for the consistency, professionalism and positive impact he brings to his team and the mission.



Beyond your technical expertise, what personal quality or strength do you believe contributes most to your effectiveness and reliability in your unit?



“My biggest strength is consistent motivation. Every day, no matter what, I push myself to perform my duties at the highest level and be someone my team can count on.”



How do you stay ahead of the curve and ensure you’re always prepared to excel, regardless of the challenges that may arise?



“Preparation is key. I stay ready by constantly learning—being a sponge around leadership and my peers, asking questions, and taking feedback so I can improve before challenges come up.”



What specific steps do you take in your role to ensure you and your team are always prepared to execute the mission, even on short notice?



“I focus on being a positive, reliable teammate. I bring energy to the work center, support my wingmen, and help keep everyone locked in and motivated—because attitude and teamwork matter when things move fast.”



​ How does your work at Altus directly or indirectly contribute to maintaining the Air Force’s lethality on the global stage?



“Security Forces protects the mission so the wing can operate without interruption. We train to high standards, stay sharp on our tasks, and rely on communication and teamwork—because mission success depends on trust, discipline, and doing things the right way every time.”



What piece of advice would you give to a fellow Airman who is striving to embody the same level of excellence and dedication that earned you this recognition?



“Be where your feet are. Focus on what’s in front of you, handle today’s job the right way, and keep building good habits—because consistency is what leads to excellence.”



The Airman of the Month program recognizes Airmen who demonstrate strong duty performance, commitment to readiness and a positive impact on their units and teammates across Altus Air Force Base.