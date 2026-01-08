Enhancing the Soldier Experience, one stomach at a time

Courtesy Photo | Rendering of the Campus-Style Dining Venue at Fort Hood, Texas, courtesy of Compass Group USA, Inc. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Food is an essential part of everyday life, and that is no different for warfighters. Fueling Soldiers to fight and win our nation’s wars is a top priority, and the Army has several initiatives underway to ensure consistent access to healthy, affordable food.

“The Army is focused on creating a positive seismic shift in food service operations,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command commanding general.

The Army listened to Soldier feedback, and in 2023, stood up an Army Food Program Board of Directors that quickly took action to improve dining options on installations through the expanded use of food trucks, bistros, meal prep programs, and 24-hour self-service kiosks.

“It’s about getting the right types of food at the right locations. We need to build a comprehensive Army food strategy that looks at the entire food ecosystem and all the potential options to feed Soldiers,” Mohan said.

As part of Continuous Transformation, four additional initiatives – Campus-Style Dining Venues, the Dining Excellence program, Victory Fresh, and the Flexible Eating and Expanded Dining initiative – in various stages of execution have the potential to change the food landscape on installations.

These initiatives, in addition to traditional dining facilities, are designed to ease the burden on the Army’s culinary specialists and meet Soldier preferences.

“Not every installation is the same, so the Army needs an approach featuring tailorable, scalable options,” Mohan said. “We have to meet Soldiers where they are.”

CAMPUS-STYLE DINING VENUE PILOT

The CSDV pilot transforms the way the Army fuels its Soldiers by leveraging the experience of industry experts to operate restaurants on installations that provide more food options with better service, ambiance and hours. The Army awarded Compass Group USA, Inc, a concession contract Aug. 28, 2025, to create a unique campus-style dining venue at Forts Hood, Carson, Bragg, Drum and Stewart.

The Army’s vision for the CSDV pilot includes multiple food stations, flexible seating and social spaces, technology integration, and extended hours and service options. Under the CSDV model, contractors will manage the venue and provide the food, like a restaurant. The main intent for the pilot is to provide a venue where Soldiers on Essential Station Messing – or a meal card – want to dine, so they maximize the use of their meal entitlements rather than paying out of pocket for food elsewhere. At the CSDV, they will swipe their Common Access Card for their meals, just as they do in traditional dining facilities. The contractor will only be paid for the meals served to Soldiers on Essential Station Messing.

“When Soldiers pass up their benefits and entitlements, we are failing them,” said Mohan.

While the focus is on meal-card holders, the restaurants will offer a range of à la carte options for other customers, including Soldiers, Families and Army Civilians.

The first CSDV pilot locations are scheduled to roll out in Spring 2026.

DINING EXCELLENCE PROGRAM

Through the DINEX program, the Army is seeking innovative, flexible contracting solutions to run dining facilities on training installations and improve existing food service models. DINEX will support dining facilities that serve Soldiers who are subsisted-in-kind, in training and eat at high-volume, high-flow rates.

The Army wants to introduce innovative procedures, practices, or methods not currently used in support of food service operations to ensure optimal nutrition and sustainment for the next generation of Soldiers. The Army issued a Commercial Solutions Opening in December 2025 on SAM.gov and will evaluate proposals and work with industry in early 2026.

VICTORY FRESH

Developed in collaboration with Chef Robert Irvine, Victory Fresh is an innovative restaurant concept that offers a variety of fresh and nutritious meals in a grab-and-go format tailored towards Soldiers in a training environment.

Focused on training installations, Victory Fresh offers grab-and-go wraps and salads, as well as a build-your-own power bowls, available to Soldiers, Army Civilians and their guests, provided by a staff that is personally trained by Chef Irvine and his team of chefs.

Victory Fresh helps Soldiers fuel their bodies in a healthy way, within the time constraints of an on-the-go lifestyle when they don’t have the time for a sit-down meal.

“Let’s give them what they deserve, on the plate, so they can do what we need them to do,” said Chef Irvine.

The first Victory Fresh location opened at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in October 2023. A second location is set to open this month at Fort Lee, Virginia.

FLEXIBLE EATING AND EXPANDED DINING

The FEED initiative is a pilot that allows Soldiers to use their meal entitlements at restaurants outside of traditional dining facilities and choose from a menu of items approved by nutritionists and dietitians, giving them a wider variety of healthy options.

FEED is a complement to existing dining options, linking together the entire food ecosystem rather than replacing a portion of it, to better serve Soldiers’ diverse schedules and needs.

AMC conducted a 14-day Limited User Assessment Test with 200 Soldiers from the 61st Quartermaster Battalion at Fort Hood, Texas, in August 2025. Results of the pilot found almost 80% of participating Soldiers chose healthier options.

The Army is evaluating the feasibility of FEED and the next steps for the pilot.

These comprehensive and complementary initiatives are designed to provide Soldiers with healthy, accessible and convenient food options that fit the demands of modern military life.

“Food brings us all together. Food is the fuel for our warrior-athletes,” Mohan said. “We have to ensure our Soldiers remain the best-sustained, best-fed and fittest fighting force in the world.”