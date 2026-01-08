MTEAC tests video bronchoscope at BAMC, JBSA-Camp Bullis

Courtesy Photo | Test Players, individuals who put different technologies to the test, use the video bronchoscope on a simulation manikin at Brooke Army Medical Center on Oct. 23, 2025. Courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Maya Lowell see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Test Players, individuals who put different technologies to the test, use the video...... read more read more

Story by Lt. Col. Maya L. Lowell and Master Sgt. Michael Murphy, U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Jan. 8, 2026) – The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity has successfully conducted a customer test of a disposable video bronchoscope from October 21- 23 at Brooke Army Medical Center and JBSA-Camp Bullis. This innovative single-use device empowers medical providers to visualize the interior of the respiratory tract, significantly enhancing airway management in critical diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The recent test focused on the bronchoscope's compatibility with the existing Laryngoscope System Video Assist and rigorously tested its operational performance under realistic clinical and field conditions. Despite facing resource challenges due to the government lapse in appropriations, the test team exhibited remarkable adaptability and maintained a mission-centric approach to ensure a successful testing process.

This joint initiative exemplifies exceptional collaboration between MTEAC and the U.S. Air Force Medical Readiness Training Center, bolstered by vital support from Project Manager Soldier Medical Devices. BAMC played a crucial role by supplying simulation assets and expert test personnel, including a critical care physician, anesthesiologist, certified registered nurse anesthetist, perioperative nurse, and surgical technician.

To accurately gauge usability and performance, MTEAC developed five operationally realistic scenarios designed to address common airway management challenges faced in deployed environments. MTEAC will compile a comprehensive Customer Test Report for PM SMD, providing objective findings to facilitate informed acquisition and deployment decisions.

Under the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, MTEAC serves as the Army’s premier independent testing agency for medical materials and information technology systems. This organization is committed to conducting operational testing that guarantees our warfighters receive the safest, most effective medical capabilities available. To learn more about MTEAC and its vital work, please visit https://medcoe.army.mil/usamteac.