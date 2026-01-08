JFCC IMD Sailor wins USSPACECOM Junior Sailor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Operations Specialist Second Class Sarah Wilmot, a crew chief at the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, was selected by the United States Space Command as its Junior Sailor of the Year. see less | View Image Page

The United States Space Command has selected Operations Specialist Second Class Sarah Wilmot, a crew chief at the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, as its Junior Sailor of the Year.

As a senior crew chief under JFCC IMD, Wilmot’s technical expertise and analytical capabilities have significantly contributed to the homeland missile defense mission and the warfighting readiness of her unit, her leadership said.

Over her time at JFCC IMD, Wilmot has analyzed more than 8,000 missile events and ensured timely assessment, coordination and dissemination of critical information during emergent events, particularly during Houthi and other attacks against Israel, according to her nomination package. She “flawlessly orchestrated the watch floor,” ensuring USSPACECOM leaders were well-informed for timely decision making, and was selected to brief the senior enlisted advisor of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Sarah’s responsibility is to be there as part of our 24/7 operations center and monitor conflict activity and look for any indications of missile launches - specifically anything that is capable of crossing out of their theater into any other theater - and then coordinating with the entire missile warning and missile defense community to make sure that everybody is on the same page and understands what the missiles in the air are,” Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Scheu, command senior enlisted leader, JFCC IMD, said. “That situational awareness ensures that, if the time comes, if U.S. or coalition forces have to intercept it, they have the best data available.”

JFCC IMD, headquartered at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., and commanded by Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, synchronizes missile defense functions to support combatant command plans and operations, capability assessment and missile defense training, enhancing the effectiveness of the joint and combined missile defense force.

“That capability is of the utmost importance,” Scheu said. “When it comes to the protection of our forces overseas and protecting the homeland, there’s nothing more important than having vigilant operators who are top trained, situationally aware and ready to defend the homeland if that’s what it comes to.”

Wilmot has also dedicated more than 120 hours to Initial Qualification Training for two new crew chiefs to ensure their “proficiency and integration” into the team and is preparing to qualify six “watch-standers” to facilitate a smooth transfer of duties, her package said. Her unit has seen a 50% decrease in fitness test failures under her watch as command fitness leader as well.

Nominees were considered for job scope, professionalism and “boardsmanship,” including uniform appearance and subject matter knowledge, said Chief Petty Officer John Dillard, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Navy Element, U.S. Space Command.

“When I got the feedback from the board members, her professionalism stood out in how she answered questions,” Dillard said. “To be that top performer is very important, especially when we’re looking at her working above the expectations of her rank.”

Wilmot will receive a flag letter commendation. "I am grateful to have gone through the board experience and learn new things from all of my board members,” Wilmot said. “It’s really neat to be able to go above and beyond in the workplace and then see your leadership push for you to be recognized! Being at this assignment has really made me realize that missile defense is so much more than just one branch - although I do have a favorite – and the way that they all work together is really what makes the MDS come together so beautifully. That’s the knowledge I’ll bring back to the fleet.”