Crusader of the Month: Airman 1st Class Liam Mora

Photo By Senior Airman Evan Porter | U.S Air Force Col. Adam Rudolphi, 42d Air Base Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius Booth, 42d ABW command chief, present the Crusader of the Month award for January to Airman 1st Class Liam Mora, military justice paralegal, 42d ABW Legal Office, at Maxwell Air Force base, Ala. Dec. 11, 2025. This recognition honors exceptional individuals who play a vital role in advancing Team Maxwell's mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. –Airman 1st Class Liam Mora, a military justice paralegal with the 42d Air Base Wing Legal Office, has been selected as January’s Crusader of the Month for his outstanding performance and dedication to the mission.



Mora displayed exceptional leadership when he served as the acting non-commissioned officer in charge, guiding a five-member team through a 30% surge in criminal cases. This was instrumental in securing jurisdiction for a multi-victim homicide case and reinforcing accountability for a vulnerable population.



“My favorite part of the job is being able to aid the force in bringing discipline and rehabilitation to the service members that need it,” he said.



Mora’s innovative mindset has also led to significant process improvements. He was the first in Air University history to implement the Secretary of the Air Force's artificial intelligence initiative for capturing legal proceedings. This proactive approach drastically cut 16 days of transcription work down to a single hour, saving the wing $4,000 in outsourcing fees.



Originally from Florida, his passion for service and law was inspired by his family.

“My dad served as a motor transport operator in the Army’s 10th Mountain Division and later became a police officer for Miami Dade,” he said. “He played the biggest part in sparking my love for the United States and its law.”



Mora’s drive is deeply rooted in his faith and personal values.

“Waking up every day and knowing I’m right where Jesus needs me to be is much better than any monetary or material rewards the world might have in store for me,” he said. “God has been my motivator for as long as I can remember.”



Outside of work, Mora is a self-taught guitarist and music producer with a love for metal, rock and folk music. He also enjoys baseball, though he jokes, “Unfortunately, my team is the Miami Marlins.”



His advice to new Airmen in his career field reflects his own dedicated approach.



“Find a passion in what you do, even if there was none there to start,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that if you commit to something, you should dive into it headfirst and give it everything you have.”