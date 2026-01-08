Hegseth Leads Multi‑Service Swear‑In Ceremony in Newport News

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth administered a multi‑service enlistment oath Monday during a ceremony that brought together recruits from every branch of the U.S. military, including the Virginia National Guard. Seven Army recruits were among those who raised their right hands to begin their military service.

Speaking to the recruits and their families, Hegseth emphasized the significance of joining what he called a “brotherhood of American warriors,” praising the less than 1% of Americans who qualify and choose to serve.

“Our culture celebrates a lot of noise — clickbait, gossip, celebrities,” Hegseth said. “But at the War Department, we celebrate the real men and women who do the real work in uniform for the American people.”

Hegseth told families that their support represents “the greatest gift they can give their country,” and pledged that the department and the recruits’ future leaders “have your back” as they begin their military careers.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the U.S. military, noting investments in readiness, training and modernization. “It’s not about platforms — it’s about people,” he said. “You will be forged in basic training, torn down and built back up, and our job is to ensure you are trained, ready, accountable and disciplined.”

The secretary connected the recruits to a long lineage of American service members, referencing military operations past and present. He told them they were joining at a pivotal moment as the United States reinforces deterrence and readiness.

“I get chills thinking about the lineage you’re joining,” Hegseth said. “You’re stepping up to serve something bigger than yourselves.”

Hegseth closed the ceremony by offering congratulations on behalf of President Trump and the Department of War. “Godspeed and good luck,” he said. “I know you’ll make our nation proud.”

The event concluded with group photos and recognition of the recruits from each service component.

