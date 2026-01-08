Future Soldiers Gear Up! North Hills Recruiting Station Takes Training to the Next Level

Photo By Cynthia Stephenson | Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Mojica instructs Future Soldiers on proper weapon handling and familiarization at North Hills Station as part of pre-Basic Training preparation. PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH HILLS RECRUTING STATION see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa- North Hills Recruiting Station is always looking for innovative ways to prepare Future Soldiers for success, and a recent M4 familiarization and room-clearing training session did just that. Led by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Mojica, the training gave participants a hands-on experience that simulated the challenges they will face in Basic Combat Training.

Future Soldiers were outfitted with weighted tactical vests to replicate real-world combat loads and given the opportunity to handle M4 training weapons in a controlled environment. Emphasis was placed on weapons safety, proper handling techniques, situational awareness, and basic room-clearing maneuvers. By navigating these exercises, they gained confidence and practical knowledge essential for their upcoming training.

“What sets this training apart, Sgt. 1st Class Mojica explained, “is the ability to combine realistic physical challenges with tactical decision-making. We want our Future Soldiers to feel prepared, capable, and confident before they even arrive at Bast Combat Training.”

This class was the second M4-focused training conducted by North Hills Recruiting Station. The first session, held in 2025, utilized a local law enforcement shoot house where SWAT instructors taught room clearing techniques using live weapons under strict supervision. This time, Sgt. 1st Class Mojica adapted to the lack of training weapons by borrowing weapons from a local ROTC program and incorporating his own ballistic and weighted training vests. His resourcefulness ensured Future Soldiers could still experience realistic, hands-on training without compromising safety.

Participants responded enthusiastically to the session, expressing interest in more hands-on weapons classes. The training demonstrated not only the importance of weapons proficiency but also teamwork, discipline, and adaptability, core values of the United States Army.

Sgt. 1st Class Mojica’s dedication exemplifies the true spirit of Army leadership, a recruiter, mentor and leader committed to develop the next generation of Soldiers.

North Hills Recruiting Station continues to alternate weekly training between physical fitness and educational development. With sessions like this, the station is setting a new standard for preparing Future Soldiers to embrace challenges, overcome obstacles, and become mission-ready warriors.