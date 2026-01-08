U.S. Soldier Takes Part in Powidz Three Kings Day Celebration

Photo By Sarah Williams | POWIDZ, Poland — Cpl. James Gordon, a Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, portrays King Melchior alongside Robert Czechorowski, portraying King Kacper, and Tobiasz Przywarty, portraying King Balthazar, during the Three Kings Day celebration in Powidz, Poland, Jan. 6, 2026. The annual event brought together local residents and U.S. Soldiers to celebrate a traditional Polish holiday and strengthen community ties. see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland — Families, neighbors, and U.S. service members gathered Jan. 6 in Powidz to celebrate Three Kings Day, a tradition that has long been part of the town’s winter calendar. Observed across Poland and restored as a national public holiday in 2011, the celebration in Powidz centers on a community procession representing the Three Kings, Kacper, Melchior, and Balthazar, and reflects values of togetherness and hospitality familiar to local residents.

The Powidz celebration commenced at Jezioro Powidzkie, where residents arrived with family members and friends to participate in the day’s events. As the Three Kings prepared to lead the procession, parents and children gathered near the lake to take photos and greet neighbors, marking the start of the local observance.

This year, the Three Kings were portrayed by one U.S. Soldier and two local residents. Cpl. James Gordon, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, portrayed King Melchior, alongside Robert Czechorowski, director of the Powidz Community Center, who portrayed King Kacper, and Tobiasz Przywarty, who portrayed King Balthazar. Their participation underscored the strong connection between U.S. Soldiers stationed in the area and the Powidz community.

“Three Kings Day in Powidz was not only a religious celebration, but also a reflection of the community’s unity and strong sense of togetherness, as well as an opportunity for residents to gather in a shared public space,” Czechorowski said. “The participation of the U.S. Army gave the event a broader, international context, showing that Powidz is a place where tradition, community, and allied cooperation can naturally and positively coexist.”

As the procession moved through the streets of Powidz, families lined the route to watch and take photos. Children waved as the Kings passed by, and Santa Claus stopped along the way to greet them and hand out candy. Residents and Soldiers paused to talk, laugh, and capture moments together as the group continued through town.

The procession ended at the Powidz Church, where attendees gathered for a performance by the band Gumowe Szekle, known for performing Polish folk music. The performance gave families and participants a chance to pause, listen to the music, and spend a few more moments together before the day came to an end

For Gordon, taking part in the event offered both a cultural and personal experience.

“Being a part of the Three Kings celebration was an honor and gave me the opportunity to better understand the culture and meaning behind the day,” Gordon said. “Growing up attending church, it was meaningful to experience a religious holiday in another country and to take that experience back home to share with my community. It reminded me that faith is honored in many places around the world.”

Events such as the Three Kings Day celebration give Soldiers and residents opportunities to connect outside of daily routines. Through shared traditions and simple moments spent together, relationships continue to grow between U.S. forces and the Powidz community.