NAVFAC Washington’s 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year Transforms Walter Reed While Setting New Standards in Global Infrastructure

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has named Lenin ‘Alberto’ Serrano, Combined Military Construction program manager at Public Works Department Bethesda, as its 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year for his exceptional leadership managing the $670 million Walter Reed medical facility project and groundbreaking achievements in international infrastructure.



“I am humbled to be named the civilian engineer of the year. It is truly an honor and a highlight of my career,” Serrano said. “However, this recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a reflection of the incredible dedication and teamwork of my colleagues and team.”



At Walter Reed, Serrano was faced with an extraordinary challenge to construct a massive medical facility while simultaneously maintaining uninterrupted patient care. His innovative confirming Request for Information process expedited critical field questions that allowed the construction to progress seamlessly alongside hospital operations. Through weekly coordination meetings with contractors and hospital representatives, Serrano managed to successfully align competing priorities without compromising patient safety.



“Our team developed an alternative plan that allowed the contractor to take full possession of the next phase while ensuring construction activities would focus on quick turnaround,” Serrano explained, demonstrating the adaptive problem-solving that defined his approach.



This expertise was honed during his previous leadership of the groundbreaking $130 million Pier 5 project in Yokosuka, Japan, where Serrano achieved a remarkable 75-year concrete life expectancy -- surpassing Japan’s standard 50-year lifespan. When local testing revealed inadequacies, his insistence on certified U.S. laboratory analysis prevented catastrophic structural failures. His diplomatic resolution of an international ownership dispute that threatened nine-month delays showcased his stakeholder management prowess across 14 global partners.



“Japan taught me that all stakeholders want a project to succeed, but each one defines success in alignment with their operational requirements,” Serrano reflected. “Transparency is critical, as trust and expectation management are integral to success.”



His leadership philosophy remains constant: “Within NAVFAC, I have always come across extremely capable and smart individuals, fully engaged in seeing a project through. They are the key to success.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2026 Date Posted: 01.07.2026 17:07 Story ID: 555837 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington’s 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year Transforms Walter Reed While Setting New Standards in Global Infrastructure, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.