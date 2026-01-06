NAVINSGEN Celebrates the Holidays, Embraces New Leadership

Photo By Alesha Hernandez | Vice Admiral Wayne Baze, who assumed the role of Naval Inspector General in November...... read more read more Photo By Alesha Hernandez | Vice Admiral Wayne Baze, who assumed the role of Naval Inspector General in November 2025, delivered his first holiday address to the team, setting the tone of a continued commitment to integrity and excellence within the Navy. During the festivities, Vice Adm. Baze also introduced the Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) staff to his wife, Shandra Baze. see less | View Image Page

The Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) recently celebrated the holiday season with a festive gathering, offering a chance to reflect on a year of hard work and look ahead to a promising future under new leadership. Vice Admiral Wayne Baze, who assumed the role of Naval Inspector General in November 2025, delivered his first holiday address to the team, setting the tone of a continued commitment to integrity and excellence within the Navy.

The event provided an opportunity to recognize the contributions of the entire NAVINSGEN team, as well as highlight the new faces guiding the organization. Joining Vice Admiral Baze are key leaders: Mr. Jeffrey Tribiano, SES, Deputy Naval Inspector General since March 2024; Dr. Karen Bonaby, Chief of Staff since June 2024; and Command Master Chief Rick Mengel, who joined the team in August 2025. Their collective expertise and dedication will be instrumental in shaping NAVINSGEN's future success.

Vice Admiral Baze kicked off his address by underscoring the Navy's enduring legacy. "For 250 years, the United States Navy has stood as a bulwark of freedom, sailing the globe to protect our way of life, promote prosperity, and deter aggression," he stated. He emphasized the Navy's vital role as a maritime nation in safeguarding national security and preserving the prosperity of all Americans, noting that its global presence is fundamental to global security worldwide.

Acknowledging the unique challenges of the winter season, Vice Admiral Baze stressed the importance of safety, urging everyone to be mindful of potential hazards and utilize resources from the Naval Safety Command.

At the heart of Vice Admiral Baze’s message was a deep appreciation for the Navy’s greatest asset: its people. He reminded the audience that, "what’s ultimately going to make the difference in future conflicts, whether we win or lose, is going to be us—our people. How we think, train, fight, and care for on one another will carry the day in combat.” He reinforced the critical role NAVINSGEN plays in safeguarding the careers and lives of our Navy and Marine Corps personnel.

Addressing the NAVINGEN staff directly, Vice Admiral Baze expressed his gratitude for their unwavering dedication. "You are the heart of this organization," he stated. "You are the reason we can uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability within our naval services." He recognized the demanding nature of their work and its crucial contribution to ensuring our naval services operate at their best, protects its Sailors and Marines, and maintains the public's trust.

The holiday celebration offered a warm and welcoming environment for the NAVINGEN team to connect, reflect on their accomplishments, and look forward to a productive year ahead under the guidance of its new leadership. With a renewed focus on its people and a commitment to its core values, NAVINSGEN is well-positioned to continue serving the Navy and the nation with distinction.