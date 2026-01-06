Guided Hunts at Russell Lake Offer Hope and Healing for Children Facing Illness

Photo By Michael Ariola | Participating youth and Outdoor Dream Foundation staff pose for a photo at the Richard...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | Participating youth and Outdoor Dream Foundation staff pose for a photo at the Richard B. Russell Dam and Lake Project during a deer hunting event hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District on October 11, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Every Saturday during Georgia’s 2025–2026 youth deer hunting season, which runs from Oct. 11, 2025, through Jan. 11, 2026, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District partners with a foundation to provide hunting opportunities for children diagnosed with terminal or life-threatening illnesses at Richard B. Russell Lake.



Richard B. Russell Lake is located approximately 20 miles east of Elberton, Georgia, and is one of three reservoirs along the Upper Savannah River managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



As part of its environmental stewardship and recreation mission, the District established a partnership with the Outdoor Dream Foundation (ODF) in 2011.



ODF is dedicated to providing outdoor hunting and fishing experiences for children and youth diagnosed with terminal or life-threatening illnesses.



Through this partnership, the District supports ODF events by providing access to designated project lands, hosting and attending hunts, constructing and maintaining wheelchair-accessible hunting blinds, and assisting with blind management.



In return, ODF assists the District by collecting, organizing, and submitting harvest data, offering site-specific recommendations, and providing additional resources to enhance site preparation and long-term management.



“The Outdoor Dream Foundation has been a great organization to work with over the years,” said Christopher Nelson, natural resources manager for the Savannah District. “They are very supportive and appreciative of USACE’s efforts and willingness to assist.”



These carefully planned outings allow young hunters to experience the excitement of deer hunting in a safe, supportive environment surrounded by the scenic woodlands of Russell Lake.



“The Russell Project has more than 300 acres of property near the Russell Dam and Visitor Center, often reserved for special hunting events organized by groups such as the Outdoor Dream Foundation and Paralyzed Veterans of America,” Nelson said.



To further ensure the success and safety of these hunts, the District and ODF partner with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which provides staff members to serve as guides for participating youth.



“Together, these partnerships create meaningful outdoor experiences that bring joy, confidence, and lasting memories to children facing extraordinary challenges,” Nelson explained.