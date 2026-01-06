Townsend Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Fireman Bailey Townsend graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Jan. 8, 2026. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Fireman Bailey Townsend graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Jan. 8, 2026.

Townsend, 18, of Cody, Wyoming, said receiving the Navy’s highest recruit honor is both humbling and affirming.

“I didn’t know anything about the top six or the Military Excellence Award when I got here,” Townsend said. “I just stayed true to who I was and worked as hard as I could every day. When I found out I earned the number one spot, it was exciting and motivating. It reminded me that if you give 110 percent every day, you’ll eventually be noticed.”

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best exemplifies enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork throughout basic training. As part of his recognition, Townsend is awarded a flag letter of commendation.

Townsend said his decision to join the Navy came down to choosing challenge and service over familiarity.

“I was torn between staying close to home and going to college or branching out into something that would push me,” he said. “In the end, I chose to sacrifice my temporary comfort to be part of something bigger than myself. I wanted to grow, to strengthen my character, and to live the Navy’s core values. Having my family behind me made that leap easier.”

A graduate of Cody High School, Townsend excelled academically and athletically. He earned Honor Roll distinction all four years and competed in varsity swimming and varsity baseball, helping his baseball team win a state championship and breaking three school records in the pool.

Townsend trained alongside his twin brother, Fireman Myles Townsend, who served in a leadership position within their division. The unique opportunity, he said, shaped his experience in meaningful ways.

“Having my brother here gave me an edge no one else had,” Townsend said. “He’s my best friend and the closest person to me, so I never really felt away from home. We both had tough days, but we held each other to the same standard. I would not have earned this award without him pushing me and reminding me who we are and how we were raised.”

For Myles, watching his twin’s progress was its own source of motivation.

“Being able to come to boot camp with my brother was a blessing,” Myles said. “Watching him go from top five percent to top three to number one was something that made me incredibly proud — not just as a fellow recruit, but as his brother.”

Townsend credited his Recruit Division Commanders — Chief Builder (BUC) Richard Hanna, Damage Controlman 1st Class (DC1) Kimberly Hammond, and Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class (FCA1) Richard Nieves-Nieves — for setting the example and pushing him and his shipmates every day.

“They were always there — from Reveille to Taps and sometimes even standing night watch afterward,” Townsend said. “They led through their actions more than their words, and they made sure every person in the division had the chance to succeed. They taught us that how you do anything is how you do everything, and that’s a lesson I plan to carry with me in the fleet and in my life.”

Townsend said his greatest challenges at boot camp involved learning to rely on others and adjusting to different standards among his peers.

“I’m used to being the leader and doing everything myself,” he said. “But here, there’s too much to get done and not enough time — you have to trust your team. I also had to learn that not everyone is driven by the same goals I am, and that doesn’t mean they don’t care. Once I accepted that, I became a better teammate and a better leader.”

Following graduation, Townsend and his brother will report to Electronics Technician (Nuclear) “A” School for continued training.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their service at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.