Commissaries announce penny policy for patrons receiving change from cash transactions

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – Pennies in your change at the cash register will become a memory for commissary customers who pay in cash as the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) transitions to a policy of rounding up or down to the nearest nickel.



DeCA’s stateside commissaries are implementing this policy in response to the U.S. Mint ending production of pennies in August 2025.



Adjusting change for pennies is not new for DeCA. Overseas commissaries already round up or down at the register, said Rosie Leonard-Greer, DeCA’s director of accounting.



“DeCA, as well as other military resale activities, will limit the use of pennies,” she said. “That is not to say, though, that pennies are entirely eliminated. Every commissary patron may give pennies as part of paying for his/her groceries. Pennies are just not handed back as change.”



This is how it works: When a patron pays in cash, cashiers return change rounded up or down to the nearest nickel. For example, if the total sale is $25.36 or $25.37, then the cashier rounds down to $25.35. If the total sale is $25.38 or $25.39, round up to $25.40.



Patrons may also write a check for the exact amount, as well as complete debit and credit card transactions to the penny.



“This is a military services policy, not a DeCA initiative,” Leonard-Greer said. “This was also the case prior to the consolidation of the services’ separate commissary agencies into DeCA in 1991.”

