25th Attack Wing becomes ACC's newest wing Your browser does not support the audio element.

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. -- The 25th Attack Group was officially redesignated as the 25th Attack Wing, Sept. 18, 2025, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. Col. Brad Howell assumed command of the new wing with Chief Master Sgt. Jonna Martin becoming the wings first command chief.



The wing gained two operational flying squadrons and three maintenance squadrons at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., allowing the wing’s aircrews to achieve a six-month rotation in 24/7/365 combat and six-month reset, prepare and certify phase aligning operations more closely with the Air Force Generation model.



“You [25 ATKW] are all card-carrying members of an exclusive club of tenacious Airmen who have provided unmatched capabilities during combat operations abroad and in defense of our country,” said Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander and presiding official. “Putting bombs on target and protecting our homeland is in your DNA. Our nation relies on you every single day, and you never fail to deliver.”



The redesignation as a wing will not increase the number of personnel and the physical airframes themselves and maintenance operations will not come to Shaw AFB.



Officials furled flags from the 25th ATKG and 432d Maintenance Group signifying their deactivation, then unfurled the flag for the new 25th ATKW. The wing is the first in Air Combat Command to stand up with the A-staff structure accelerating the commander's decision cycle, optimizing mission execution, and aligning with Joint and Air Force command structures.



“Consolidating conventional MQ-9 under its own new Wing is a significant milestone, something all of your efforts and successes brought to this reality,” said Howell. “You are all active participants in the standup of the 25th Attack Wing and together we will shape conventional MQ-9 operations for the future.”



“This effort was about 10 years in the making,” said Howell. “The consolidation of conventional MQ-9, addition of new units, and the stand up of the 25th Attack Wing positions the RPA community to be a more prepared, more lethal force for operations around the globe.”



Martin expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to join the 25 ATKW team and the MQ-9 community.



“Seventy percent of our Airmen are crushing it at our geographically separated units,” Chief Martin said. “As we move forward, whether you’re in the heat at Creech AFB, shoveling snow at Ellsworth AFB or leaning into the Missouri winds, I want you to know I am proud of each and every one of you and I’m looking forward to meeting you.”



The ceremony was attended by Gen. Adrian L. Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy L. Unterseher, command chief master sergeant of Air Combat Command, and local Sumter community leaders.



The 11th Attack Squadron was a training unit at Creech responsible for conducting all MQ-9 aircrew launch and recovery initial qualifications training, as well as operator-upgrade training. The 11th ATKS is now a combat flying squadron assigned to the 25 ATKW and will provide support for conventional MQ-9 operations in the U.S. Air Force



The 11th ATKS became the first RPA squadron in the Air Force in 1995.



The 42d Attack Squadron has been dormant since January of 2020 and reactivated at Creech AFB Sept. 18, 2025. They were the first squadron to fly the MQ-9 Reaper and is one of the Air Force’s oldest squadrons. The 42d ATKS will also conduct conventional MQ-9 operations as a combat flying squadron for the 25th ATKW.



Howell has served in the U.S. Air Force for more than two decades flying aircraft such as the T-37, T-38, F-15C, MQ-1 and MQ-9, with more than 1,800 flying hours and more than 800 hours in combat. Prior to his new command, Howell was the group commander for the 49th Operations Group at Holloman AFB, N.M. As the new wing commander for the 25th ATKW, he is responsible for more than 2,000 personnel across ten squadrons, located throughout four geographically separated units.



Martin enlisted in the Air Force in 2006 as a munitions specialist. She has deployed to locations throughout Afghanistan and Kuwait in support of operations ENDURING FREEDOM, INHERENT RESOLVE, and FREEDOM SENTINEL. Prior to becoming the command chief for the 25th ATKW, Martin was the senior enlisted leader for the 377th Maintenance Group at Kirtland AFB, N.M.



The 25th ATKW is the Air Force’s lead conventional MQ-9 Unit, providing 24/7/365 multirole capabilities including combat search and rescue, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike coordination, air interdiction and more to combatant commanders in six major combatant command areas of responsibility. The wing is comprised more than 2,000 Airmen located in four states, with the 50th Attack Squadron, 482nd Attack Squadron, 25th Operations Support Squadron and wing headquarters at Shaw AFB, S.C., the 20th Attack Squadron at Whiteman, AFB, Mo., the 89th Attack Squadron at Ellsworth AFB, S.D., the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 25th Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron, 25th Maintenance Squadron, 11th Attack Squadron and 42d Attack Squadron at Creech AFB, Nev.



The MQ-9 Reaper is a long endurance, multirole remotely piloted aircraft originally entering service in 2007 and capable of integrating with fourth and fifth generation aircraft to meet combatant commander requirements, anytime, anywhere. To learn more about the MQ-9, please find the fact sheet here. Stay current on MQ-9 operations, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.