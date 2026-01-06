Munson Army Health Center Leads Winter Readiness Effort to Support Force Health Protection

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, right, speaks about cold and flu season during the Leavenworth-Lansing Military Affairs Committee meeting Jan. 6. As winter illnesses increase across the nation, Munson leaders stress that proper handwashing is one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of flu and other winter illnesses, helping keep our Force and families healthy and ready. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — As cold and flu season progresses across the Midwest, Munson Army Health Center encourages service members, families, retirees, and federal employees to join in a proactive effort to reduce illness and strengthen community readiness.

The new campaign — “Winter Ready. Mission Ready.” — emphasizes that protecting health is tied directly to readiness on and off duty.

“Whether on the range, worksite, in classrooms, the community or at home, staying healthy impacts how well we perform and how strong our installation remains,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center, director and installation Force Health Protection proponent.

“Readiness starts with basic steps — washing hands, staying home when sick, and staying rested. Every member of our community plays a part.”

The initiative focuses on five actions that provide the strongest defense against winter illness: • Frequent handwashing and cleaning high touch surfaces • Covering coughs and sneezes • Staying home when fever or flu-like symptoms appear • Prioritizing sleep, hydration, and nutritious food for a strong immune system • Receiving the flu vaccine, available at Munson or TRICARE-approved providers

Munson leaders note that winter illness not only affects individual health — it can lead to lost duty time, reduced operational capability, and strain on military families.

“Protecting the health of our force is a shared community responsibility,” Walker said. “That includes service members, spouses, children, retirees, and the civilian workforce. Mission success depends on a healthy community.”

Beneficiaries are encouraged to seek medical guidance when symptoms worsen, or if they have prolonged fever.

To schedule an appointment for acute symptoms or illness contact Munson’s call center between 7:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. at 913 684-6250 or use the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal 24/7 at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.

The TRICARE Nurse Advice Line (1-800-TRICARE) is available 24/7 to support care decisions and locate after-hours urgent care.

TRICARE beneficiaries aged 6 months and older who still need a flu shot can stop by the Department of Primary Care Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 – 11:30 a.m. to receive a flu shot. Department of Defense Identification Cards are required for patients aged 10 years and older.

To stay informed throughout the winter season, community members can follow Munson Army Health Center on Facebook for weekly readiness tips and wellness reminders.