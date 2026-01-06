“Mustangs” Logistics Support Battalion test the readiness of their formation

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez | A Soldier assigned to the 2-382nd Logistic Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, navigates an obstacle course during the Mustangs Challenge readiness training conducted at Fort Hood, Texas, December 14, 2025. The challenge was designed to increase Soldier proficiency in MOS-specific and warrior tasks by incorporating endurance, convoy operations, maintenance, communications, tactical decision-making, and casualty evaluation. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – Soldiers assigned to the 2-382nd Logistic Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, conducted their 11-lane “Mustangs Challenge” event, December 14, 2025, at Fort Hood, Texas to enhance individual and collective readiness levels.

Soldiers faced training objectives to include night driving training, obstacle course, convoy operations, land navigation, tactical decision making and identification and reporting of unexploded ordnance and unmanned aircraft systems.

The challenge event was used to train and evaluate Soldiers’ military occupational specialty and warrior task proficiency, increase readiness, and build teamwork across the battalion.

“This week’s training is a culmination of all the individual MOS training we have been doing, and it ended with a cross-functional skills assessment,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Payne, Commanding Officer, 2-382nd LSBN. “For me as a commander, it is crucial to conduct realistic training and evaluate it to make sure it is in line with the battalion’s mission essential task list, individual and collective tasks, and it also meets (First Army’s) 120th Infantry Brigade’s mission requirements.”

Each team consisted of eight Soldiers who were required to complete the four phases of the challenge, starting with an obstacle course, carrying a litter carry from the obstacle field to their motor pool. To complete phase II, teams had to properly dispatch three high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, conduct preventive maintenance checks and services, identify faults, and replace a flat tire. Teams also had to conduct proper ground guiding to hook up a trailer, complete a Serpentine course, and park and unhook the trailer. Finally, the team needed to disassemble, assemble, and complete functions check before moving to phase III.

Phases III and IV consisted of a tactical movement to a designated location where team members needed to identify and call an improvised explosive device, conduct a tow bar recovery of one of their vehicles, respond to an unmanned aircraft system attack and identify, assess, and evacuate casualties.

“We saw people come together with what they had learned during previous battle assemblies; we definitely saw a lot of teamwork; people pulling together to help each other complete the challenge,” said Payne.

“We have come a long way; we are moving towards more realistic training that tests and evaluates individual and collective endurance, teamwork, and discipline under physical stress.”

Soldiers also conducted a nighttime driving course utilizing night vision goggles and then conducted weapons qualification, with the Sig Sauer M17 pistol and the M4 rifle.

“This past week, we conducted many training events,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Fuchs, Command Sergeant Major, 2-382nd LSBN. “Our ability to incorporate lanes and warrior tasks was crucial for us to have a successful Mustangs Challenge. We believe that training in multiple MOS tasks gives Soldiers an understanding of other MOS equipment and the training and tasks we are responsible for across the battalion.”

Fuchs said training like this is essential as it helps build proficiency not only in the Soldier’s respective MOS but also in the warrior tasks. It also helped increase the Soldiers’ and the battalion’s readiness, equipment readiness, builds morale, and teamwork. It additionally allowed the command team to gauge what they are doing well and what areas they need to work to further enhance the readiness of the Soldiers within their formation.

“As my tenure with the Mustangs battalion comes to an end, I am honored to be a part of the organization. I hope that I have left the battalion with more tools for their toolkit,” said Fuchs. “I think it is essential for Soldiers to see their leadership out there, participating in the events, not only does it give them a sense of unity, but it also gives them a sense of purpose.”

Collective training exercises reinforce the U.S. Army’s position as a globally ready force, prepared to fight and win, and demonstrate to the world that the Army is lethal, modern, and ready.