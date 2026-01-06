BAMC welcomes first baby of 2026

Photo By Lori Newman | Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean McGinnis poses for a photo with U.S. Army Col. Kevin Kelly,...... read more read more Photo By Lori Newman | Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean McGinnis poses for a photo with U.S. Army Col. Kevin Kelly, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, and Dr. Christina Kelly during a visit a BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 1, 2026. Kelly and his wife, Christina, presented the couple with a gift basket filled with baby items donated by the BAMC Auxiliary. (DoD photo by Lori Newman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 – Brooke Army Medical Center didn’t win San Antonio’s Baby New Year race this year, but one military couple received the distinction of having BAMC’s first baby of 2026.



Baby Scottie Rae was born in the early morning hours on Jan. 1 to Alyssa McGinnis and Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean McGinnis.



To mark the special occasion, BAMC Commander Army Col. Kevin Kelly and his wife, Christina, presented the couple with a gift basket filled with baby items donated by the BAMC Auxiliary.



“It’s very exciting,” Alyssa McGinnis said.



The new mom said she wasn’t even thinking about having the first baby of the new year when she came into the hospital to be induced.



“Everyone has been amazing,” she said.



Staff Sgt. McGinnis shared that his older brother was helicoptered to BAMC for treatment when he was a baby.



“So, my older brother, now Scottie Rae, (both received care at BAMC),” he said.



This is the couple’s second child. Big brother, Ari, can’t wait for his baby sister to come home.



“We always appreciate people trusting us to take care of them, especially on such an important occasion,” Kelly said.