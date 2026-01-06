(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC welcomes first baby of 2026

    BAMC welcomes first baby of 2026

    Photo By Lori Newman | Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean McGinnis poses for a photo with U.S. Army Col. Kevin Kelly,...... read more read more

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Story by Lori Newman  

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 – Brooke Army Medical Center didn’t win San Antonio’s Baby New Year race this year, but one military couple received the distinction of having BAMC’s first baby of 2026.

    Baby Scottie Rae was born in the early morning hours on Jan. 1 to Alyssa McGinnis and Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean McGinnis.

    To mark the special occasion, BAMC Commander Army Col. Kevin Kelly and his wife, Christina, presented the couple with a gift basket filled with baby items donated by the BAMC Auxiliary.

    “It’s very exciting,” Alyssa McGinnis said.

    The new mom said she wasn’t even thinking about having the first baby of the new year when she came into the hospital to be induced.

    “Everyone has been amazing,” she said.

    Staff Sgt. McGinnis shared that his older brother was helicoptered to BAMC for treatment when he was a baby.

    “So, my older brother, now Scottie Rae, (both received care at BAMC),” he said.

    This is the couple’s second child. Big brother, Ari, can’t wait for his baby sister to come home.

    “We always appreciate people trusting us to take care of them, especially on such an important occasion,” Kelly said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 14:38
    Story ID: 555767
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC welcomes first baby of 2026, by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    BAMC welcomes first baby of 2026
    BAMC welcomes first baby of 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baby New Year
    Brooke Army Medical Center; BAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version