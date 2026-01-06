NAVFAC Washington Names Lt. Laura Burnett 2026 Military Engineer of the Year for Excellence in Infrastructure Management and Mentorship

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has selected Lt. Laura Burnett as its 2026 Military Engineer of the Year. Burnett serves as the CAT III/IV branch head for the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Washington, where she oversees the cradle-to-grave execution of more than 300 contract actions worth $50 million across seven fence lines.



“I was humbled and grateful,” Burnett said upon learning of her selection. “This recognition reflects the incredible teams and partners I work with every day.”



Burnett’s achievements include managing the multi-year Naval Research Laboratory boiler plant restoration, which ended years of degraded operations while maintaining continuous heating capacity.



“By working together, we phased temporary equipment and permanent repairs to ensure continuous heating and mission readiness—it was truly a NAVFAC team effort,” she explained.



Her portfolio also encompasses $6 million in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning projects at Washington Navy Yard, executed in occupied, mission-critical facilities.



“We plan with the customers, not around them,” Burnett noted. “Early coordination and clear communication allow us to understand mission needs before work begins.”



Beyond technical excellence, Burnett has demonstrated exceptional commitment to developing junior officers.



“My mentorship philosophy is centered on learning and growing together,” she said. “Information, knowledge, and experience should be shared openly and freely, and the more we communicate and learn together, the stronger we become individually and as a team.”



Leading a team of eight engineering technicians, Burnett emphasizes trust and empowerment.



“I empower our Engineering Technicians to own their projects while maintaining open, consistent dialogue with our customer commands,” she said.



Looking ahead, Burnett articulated her vision for supporting the warfighter: “I will focus on taking care of people and relationships, because that’s what makes us most effective. When we work collaboratively as a NAVFAC team and remain thoughtful stewards of the resources entrusted to us, we deliver reliable solutions that support the mission.”

