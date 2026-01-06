Photo By Joseph Jones | A New Year's Welcome: Madigan Army Medical Center greets first baby of 2026. JBLM's first baby of 2026 was born at Madigan Army Medical Center on January 1, 2026, at 12:17 a.m. see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- The air at Madigan Army Medical Center, usually filled with the focused calm of medical diligence, was alight with a special kind of joy as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day. While fireworks painted the sky over Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a different kind of celebration was unfolding within the hospital’s walls. At exactly 12:17 a.m., the first cries of a newborn baby named Hunter echoed through the halls, marking his arrival as the first baby of the year for the esteemed medical center.

A Historic Welcome

For Hunter’s first-time parents, the traditional New Year’s festivities were replaced by an experience far more profound. They ushered in 2026 not with toasts and confetti, but in the warm and capable company of the Madigan Labor and Delivery staff, witnessing the miracle of their son’s birth. The event was a heartwarming beginning to the year for both the new family and the hospital community. Madigan Army Medical Center, one of the largest military hospitals on the West Coast, has a long and storied history of serving the nation’s service members and their families. Originally designated as Fort Lewis General Hospital to treat Pacific theater casualties during World War II, it was officially named Madigan General Hospital in 1944. The birth of the New Year’s baby is a cherished tradition, a symbol of hope and new beginnings that resonates deeply within the close-knit Joint Base Lewis-McChord community.

The Symbolism of the First Baby

The tradition of celebrating the “Baby New Year” is a practice with ancient roots, dating back to Greece around 600 B.C., as a symbol of rebirth. Over the centuries, the image of a baby has come to represent the promise of a fresh start, a clean slate, and the bright potential of the year ahead. In modern times, the first baby born in a hospital often receives media attention and sometimes even gifts, a cheerful custom that highlights the communal joy in welcoming new life. For the staff at Madigan, Hunter’s arrival was a poignant reminder of the life-affirming work they do every day, providing care and support to the families of those who serve.

A Joyful Start for All

The arrival of a new baby is always a cause for celebration, but a New Year’s baby carries a unique and public joy. It serves as a beautiful and unifying event, bringing together patients, staff, and the wider community in a shared moment of happiness. Madigan Army Medical Center, a facility that has witnessed countless moments of courage and healing, began its year with a story of pure joy. Heartfelt congratulations are extended to the proud new parents and their son, Hunter. His timely arrival has provided a wonderful and auspicious start to 2026 for the entire Joint Base Lewis- McChord community.