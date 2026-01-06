85th FTS welcomes new commander Your browser does not support the audio element.

LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Texas –Airmen from the 85th Flying Training Squadron gathered to witness a transition of leadership as Lt. Col. Imran Khan relinquished command to Lt. Col. Kristof Lieber, during a change of command ceremony, Dec. 19.



Col. Joseph McCane, 47th Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony, noting the pivotal role the 85th FTS plays in setting record-breaking pilot-production statistics.



“The T-6 nation went from struggling to get 80 sorties a day, to flying 150 sorties only a couple of weeks ago,” said McCane. “362 T-6 graduates used to be considered unobtainable. Now, it's the baseline for the new standard.”



Lieber continues his time at Laughlin, beginning in June 2023 as the 47th Student Squadron director of operations and T-6A instructor pilot. He then went on to serve as the 434th FTS director of operations and T-6A Texan II instructor pilot in April 2024.



“Thank you for the trust and confidence that you place in me,” said Lieber. “I am truly humbled by this opportunity and will work tirelessly to uphold the high standard that you expect from us.”



As the 85th FTS commander, Lieber will be directly responsible for 76 instructor pilots conducting the Undergraduate Pilot Training mission and will supervise the execution of the 23-week primary flight training program, which encompasses more than 44,000 hours and 32,000 flights each year.



Khan first took command of the 85th FTS in December 2023, after serving as the 434th FTS director of operations upon his arrival to Laughlin in January 2023. Khan was also previously assigned to Laughlin from July 2014 to January 2018 as a T-6A Instructor Pilot for the 434th FTS.



“Tigers, it's been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as your commander,” said Khan. “Thank you for your trust, your dedication, and your unwavering commitment to the mission.”



The 85th FTS trains new pilots in the T-6A aircraft, providing student pilots the necessary fundamentals of airmanship, including contact flying, instrument procedures and navigation, low-level operations, and introductory formation procedures, forming the basic flight skills crucial to every Air Force aviator’s flying career.