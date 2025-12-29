From Empty Tanks to Mission-Ready

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jairo Hernandez, 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory Non-commissioned Officer In Charge, inspecting the newly arrived jet fuel at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, on January 6, 2026. Due to the Foreign Military Sales mission, the 188th LRS received the resources required to ensure mission readiness (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare) see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. -- For the first time in over a decade, Ebbing Air National Guard Base will become a fully functional fuel storage and fuel farm installation.

This renewed capability is a pivotal moment for the base to successfully meet the demands of the F-35 Foreign Military Sales mission by providing enough fuel for a higher volume of aircraft on a consistent basis. “The functionality of the current fuel farm and the expansion in future years is critical to the FMS mission, said Col. Nicholas Ihde, the 85th Fighter Group commander. “Fixing the current inoperable fuel system and then building out the facility to support further increases to the mission at Ebbing, provides the capability to support the increased scope of aircraft to its height in the late 2027 and 2028 timeframe.” The F-35 requires approximately 2,000 to 2,500 gallons of fuel per fly range, so having proper fuel infrastructure in place is crucial.

“For the unit to progress and successfully execute its mission, bulk fuel storage is essential,” said Airman 1st Class Drakeston Haddick, a fuels management specialist with the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “It is the cornerstone of operational readiness. Without reliable fuel availability, our pilots, and those from partner nations, are unable to conduct training and operational missions, undermining our core objective to Fly, Fight, and Win.” Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants personnel will also directly benefit from this because they will finally be able to obtain their 5-level certification, which several of them have been unable to do for more than two years. “I am so proud of my POL team,” said Maj. Samuel Grounds, the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. “Since the maiden flight of the F-35s at Ebbing, our military and civilians have worked shoulder to shoulder to conquer incredible challenges, understanding the vital importance of proper and correct POL operations. Working through unique and complex fuel has been a Total Force team effort to ensure the highest levels of service, literally fueling FMS mission success.”

As a result of the expanded fuel storage capacity, LRS will have more resources to hire additional personnel for fuel distribution and mission support. This creates the opportunity for Ebbing ANGB to become a training site for POL personnel from other military installations that do not have access to similar fueling infrastructure. “The future is incredibly bright for POL. Once we are fully up and running, there’s no limit to the opportunities for Total Force F-35 fuels training here at Ebbing. We have a truly outstanding team in place. As we grow, we must continue to put the right people in the right spots to ensure success in the near and long-term future, both for operations at Ebbing as well as across the Air Force,” said Grounds.