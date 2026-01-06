17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Program Immersion Your browser does not support the audio element.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - The 17th Training Wing hosted its honorary commanders for the wing’s immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025.

The immersion commenced with the honorary commanders arriving at the Goodfellow Medical Group, before traveling to the Norma Brown Headquarters building, where they were welcomed by U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing Commander.

The honorary commanders received an overview of the 17 TRW’s mission and its role within the Air Education and Training Command as part of a wing mission brief.

“It's small [Goodfellow Air Force Base] by footprint, but not by the impact that it has,” said Col. Norton, “Our students are going out into the field, and they are on the front lines with things like Operation Midnight Hammer. That was planned by graduates from Goodfellow.”

Following the wing mission brief, the honorary commanders boarded a bus for a windshield tour of the base, led by J.R. Orlando, 17 TRW Public Affairs chief.

The tour provided historical context and insight into Goodfellow’s joint-service training environment, highlighting how the U.S. armed services train together to support the wing’s mission to train, transform and empower joint and coalition warriors, while additionally emphasizing the vision of developing future leaders and securing global freedom.

“It was probably one of the most interesting meetings that I've had in terms of mindful learning about what Goodfellow does in our community, and that, to me, is a very important part of what goes on in San Angelo,” said Susan Mertz, GAFB honorary commander. “I'm delighted to be a part of this group and an honorary commander.”

As part of the tour, the HCC participants viewed an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft training model utilized by the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy, highlighting how the airframe supports emergency response training and familiarization with the aircraft.

The immersion continued at the Cressman Dining Facility, where the HCC dined together and attended a series of briefings, such as USAF 101, an overview of the Honorary Commander Program, and a discussion on what trainees experience following basic military training.

The day concluded with a social engagement at Col. Norton’s residence, allowing honorary commanders to continue discussions with wing leadership and gain a deeper appreciation for the people and mission behind Goodfellow’s training enterprise.

The Honorary Commander Program pairs local civic leaders with commanders to foster mutual understanding, transparency and lasting partnerships between Goodfellow Air Force Base and the San Angelo community.