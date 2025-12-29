Alaska F-35As deliver deterrence at altitude

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, taxis down the flightline at Kadena AB, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The reception of advanced fighter aircraft at Kadena ensures the 18th Wing remains postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower to ensure the defense of U.S. allies and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Kadena Air Base, Japan – The runway trembles as U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs surge forward, heat waves dancing behind their engines. The low growl builds to a thunder, echoing across the skies of the Pacific.

At the heart of that power is the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to Kadena Air Base, Japan, as part of the U.S. Air Force’s fighter rotation program, prepared to safeguard the skies when mission calls.

“Our mission is to ensure air dominance whenever and wherever we’re called,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. John Toner, 356th EFS deployed director of operations. “Every training event and every sortie strengthens our ability to deliver combat airpower and ensure stability across the Pacific.”

However, that readiness isn’t prepared overnight.

The 356th EFS regularly integrates with F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, refining the ability to generate combat airpower from alternate locations. The squadron also participates in large-scale exercises like Keen Sword, reinforcing interoperability and strengthening the U.S.–Japan alliance across the Indo-Pacific.

Working alongside E-3 Sentry aircraft from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron adds a vital layer of airborne command and control, synchronizing missions across air, land, and sea domains. Large-force exercises unite U.S. and Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft in coordinated formations, transforming partnership into combat-ready power.

“We’re getting on the same sheet of music and operating at a common level,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Beveridge, 356th EFS pilot. “Integrating with our allied partners out here has been invaluable. That kind of trust and understanding is what makes deterrence real.”

Behind every launch are the Airmen of the 18th Wing whose infrastructure and support ensure that rotating units like the 356th EFS can arrive and be airborne almost immediately: maintaining a seamless, persistent presence in the region.

As part of the Pacific Air Forces, the 356th EFS brings the unmatched capabilities of the F-35A: a fifth-generation fighter designed for dominance in contested environments. Its stealth profile, sensor fusion, and advanced electronic warfare systems, connect every platform on the battlefield, allowing pilots to see farther, decide faster, and act decisively.

“The F-35 gives us an edge that extends beyond the jet itself,” Toner said. “It’s a force multiplier that links our forces, amplifying deterrence across the theater.”

Operating from Eielson AFB, just south of the Arctic Circle, the 356th trains year-round in some of the harshest conditions on Earth. That experience builds resilience and adaptability; skills that translate directly to deployed operations. The proximity between Alaska and Okinawa allows the squadron to rapidly deploy and sustain missions anywhere in the Pacific.

“Deterrence at altitude is built on preparation,” Beveridge said. “Every sortie we fly and every partner we train with ensures our allies know we’re ready and our adversaries know we’re capable.”

From Alaska’s icy ranges to Okinawa’s tropical skies, the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron stands as a symbol of American airpower and commitment; ready, resilient, and relentless in safeguarding peace across the Indo-Pacific.