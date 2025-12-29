Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, addresses the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, along with their families, during their formal demobilization ceremony held on Nov. 16, 2025, at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, Oregon. Approximately 230 members of the unit deployed to support Operation Inherent Resolve at eight separate geographically dispersed sites in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during their year-long mobilization. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel) see less | View Image Page

Looking Back at 2025 and Looking Ahead to 2026 Challenges By Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard

As we close out 2025 and look ahead to 2026, I want to reflect on what makes the Oregon National Guard exceptional—and ensure every member knows that support is always available when needed. This past year has reinforced that our Oregon National Guard is made up of remarkable Soldiers, Airmen, and Civilians who continually answer the call to support. Whether here supporting our communities, deploying overseas, or conducting training to remain ready, you have consistently shown the professionalism and dedication that define us. Your service exemplifies why we are indeed Oregon’s military service of choice.

As your Adjutant General, I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. I also understand that military service—balancing civilian careers, family responsibilities, and mission demands—presents real challenges. You are never alone in facing them.

The Oregon National Guard ensures every service member and their family have access to full support. Military OneSource is your leading resource, available 24/7 at no cost. This Department of Defense program, staffed by master’s- or doctoral-level mental health professionals, offers confidential counseling for relationship issues, stress, parenting, grief, deployment, and more. You can contact them at 800-342-9647 or MilitaryOneSource.mil.

Additionally, our Service Member Religious Support Program has chaplains available. They offer confidential counseling and spiritual support and are trained to handle a wide range of personal and family issues. Your chaplains are there to listen and guide you, regardless of your (or their) faith background and beliefs.

If you’re in crisis or having thoughts of self-harm, immediate help is available through the Military Crisis Line—dial 988 and press 1, or text 838255. These services are entirely confidential and staffed by professionals who understand military culture.

Your chain of command is also dedicated to your well-being. If you’re struggling with any issue affecting your readiness or quality of life, reach out to your leaders. They have the resources and authority to connect you with the support you need. Asking for help shows the same courage you show in wearing the uniform.

As we move into 2026, I am confident in our path forward. The Oregon National Guard continues to strengthen across all lines of effort in our Strategic Guidance 2030. We’re building a culture where every member feels connected, competent, and committed. Most importantly, we’re taking care of our people—our #1 priority.

To the families and loved ones supporting our service members: thank you. Your sacrifices enable our Soldiers and Airmen to serve. The support services I’ve mentioned are available to you as well.

Remember that strength isn’t just physical readiness or technical skill, but also knowing when to seek support and having the courage to do it. Whether facing personal challenges, family issues, or just needing someone to talk to, resources are available. Please use them.

Thank you for your exceptional service to Oregon and our nation. I’m honored to serve alongside you and look forward to our successes in 2026. Be connected. Be competent. Be committed.

Always Ready! Always There!